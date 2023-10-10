Seramount Reveals the 2023 100 Best Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm, revealed its annual list of the 2023 100 Best Companies for working parents today. This year's winners continue to set the standard by providing inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, subsidized childcare, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits for employees. Ernst & Young LLP earned this year's top spot.

“Our 100 Best Companies are going the extra mile to create inclusive work environments for their parents and caregivers,” says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount.“In addition to gender-neutral parental leave, organizations are upping their benefit offerings to cover necessities like childcare and sick-child care. Not only that, they recognize that this generation of workers will likely have to care for a sick family member at some point and are providing the support to do so. We are proud to honor these forward-thinking companies.”

The top 10 companies for 2023 (in alphabetical order) are as follows: AbbVie, Bank of America, Ernst & Young LLP, Goldman Sachs & Co., Johnson & Johnson, KPMG LLP, Merck, S&P Global, Inc., Standard Chartered Bank, and Takeda.

Key findings from the 2023 100 Best Companies:



The 100 Best Companies offer an average of 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave for full-time employees, the same as 2022.

Ninety-one percent of the 100 Best Companies offer bereavement leave after a miscarriage, as compared to 77 percent that offered bereavement leave for miscarriages in 2022.

More 100 Best Companies are subsidizing everyday childcare (39 percent in 2023 vs. 36 percent in 2022) as well as sick-child care (72 percent in 2023 vs. 68 percent in 2022). Sick-child care may take the form of sick-child care provided at on-site or near-site childcare centers, hospitals, or other sick bay facility, or by a service that provides for in-home sick-child care.

Eighty-five percent of the 100 Best Companies offer caregiving leave (e.g., to care for a sick family member over an extended period of time), with an average of 40 days of caregiving leave offered per year.

More 100 Best Companies are offering reimbursement for fertility procedures such as egg freezing (89 percent in 2023 vs. 74 percent in 2022) and surrogacy expenses (76 percent in 2023 vs. 61 percent in 2022). Reimbursement for in vitro fertilization has increased to 94 percent, up from 90 percent in 2022.

Among the 100 Best Companies, 88 percent offer coverage for travel for healthcare services where access is limited by state legislative action. Ninety-four percent of the 100 Best Companies have policies supporting workplace mental health, compared to 92 percent in 2022.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2023 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 300 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2022 data.

ABOUT SERAMOUNT

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Over four decades, we've established a strong, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount partners with over 450 of the world's most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. These offerings empower companies to navigate a dynamic corporate environment and to cultivate a resilient, connected workforce that achieves extraordinary outcomes.

Seramount Reveals the 2023 100 Best Companies





