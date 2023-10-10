SCALE Healthcare Announces The SCALE Healthcare Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCALE Healthcare, a leading advocate for enhancing management performance, hosts the SCALE Healthcare Leadership Conference on October 18, 2023.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SCALE Healthcare ( ), a leading advocate for enhancing management performance within healthcare services, hosts the SCALE Healthcare Leadership Conference on October 18, 2023, at the prestigious Apella on 450 E 29th St, New York, NY. This event is poised to shape the future of healthcare management by fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence. Registration ( ) for the conference includes a free membership to the SCALE Community leading up to the event.The conference boasts an impressive lineup of featured speakers on the agenda ( ), including Lew Little, CEO of Giving Home Health; Gary Kirsh, President and CEO of Solaris Health; Ting Gu, Principal at Welsh Carson; and Angela Humphreys, Chair of Healthcare at Bass, Berry & Sims.These distinguished speakers will present insightful discussions and participate in engaging panel sessions that allow attendees to delve into various topics, ranging from scaling milestones within managed service organizations (MSOs) to the intricacies of provider compensation and payor reimbursement models. Furthermore, the event will foster valuable networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and cultivate meaningful professional relationships.“Participants at the SCALE Healthcare Leadership Conference can expect to spend time with a diverse group of healthcare leaders representing many of the country's leading national multi-site healthcare platforms that increasingly represent U.S. healthcare as it stands today,” says SCALE co-founder and CEO Roy Bejarano.“The conference will uniquely focus on the deep management disciplines that drive the greatest value across our industry landscape.”Bejarano and co-founder Jason Schifman established SCALE Healthcare to assist management teams and healthcare providers in creating modernized healthcare delivery platforms that consistently deliver superior outcomes. SCALE's core mission is to empower healthcare management teams across various cities, states, and clinical specialties, catalyzing the creation of modernized healthcare delivery systems capable of delivering exceptional results.For more information, press passes, and other media requests, please visit scale-healthcare or email .About SCALE Healthcare:SCALE Healthcare is at the forefront of advancing management performance within healthcare services. The organization is committed to delivering practical and efficient expertise. SCALE Healthcare collaborates with healthcare management teams to build modernized healthcare delivery systems that consistently yield superior results and empower healthcare professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.# # #

