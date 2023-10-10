Croshal Entertainment Group Celebrates 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Positions for growth and expansion in 2024 and beyond under the leadership of industry veteran Fred Croshal.

- Fred Croshal, CEO/PresidentLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Croshal Entertainment Group (CEG), a leading music consulting, marketing, artist management, and label services firm, continues to thrive thanks to a leadership vision that incorporates flexibility and an insightful understanding of the markets it services, as well as solid business fundamentals emphasizing client service and support with the ability to embrace change.This philosophy has been the cornerstone of the Croshal Entertainment Group for the past 20 years, and the company continues to experience exponential growth despite constant technological and business upheavals in the music industry. Led by President/CEO Fred Croshal (former executive at Sony Music and General Manager at the Maverick Recording Company), CEG has a proven track record in serving its clients, consistently earning them numerous GRAMMY® wins and nominations and setting Billboard chart records, all the while providing unparalleled label services for a wide range of clientele in various genres of the music industry.The formation of Croshal Entertainment Group in October of 2003 was both timely and prescient, as all manner of artists, from independent up-and-comers to major-label stars, have explored alternative distribution models in the new millennium. CEG was founded to provide an infrastructure and alternative way for artists to release their music competitively. Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, CEG continues to be at the forefront of this trend and is proud to have provided services that include establishing independent record labels and coordinating the marketing of releases from major artists like Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Herb Alpert, Collective Soul, The Immediate Family, Gnarls Barkley, Jason Mraz, CSN (Crosby, Stills, and Nash), TLC, Smokey Robinson, Tommy Lee, AJ McLean, Sinead O'Connor, Seth MacFarlane, New Found Glory, The Doobie Brothers, and more. CEG is currently working on the development of Bella Rios and Trinity Bliss, who will both have new music out in 2024.Setting its sights on 2024 and beyond, the company is continuing to expand and prepare itself for ongoing growth in the coming years, with added personnel and promotions enhancing its management team:Jimmy Brunetti, who previously served as VP of Label Services, has been promoted to Executive VP of Business Development and Project Management. During his 17-year tenure at CEG, Brunetti has had numerous responsibilities, including helping to oversee the daily operations of Jackson Browne's Inside Recordings imprint and Herb Alpert's boutique label, Herb Alpert Presents. He product-managed the release of the 2007 album Elliott Yamin, which set a Billboard record for the highest independent debut in the history of the Top 200 Chart at #3 and received an RIAA gold certification. In 2012, he product-managed the marketing for Bonnie Raitt's GRAMMY® Award-winning album Slipstream.Kirbie Croshal, who has been with the company for nearly 15 years, has been promoted to Sr. VP of Marketing and Digital Strategies. Previously, she served as Director of Social Media and Project Management, developing high-profile multi-platform social media strategies and implementing successful and dedicated artist/label programs. Mentored by her father, Fred, Kirbie has been part of the CEG team since 2009, when she began as an intern, eventually moving to serve as marketing director and day-to-day manager for her first artist, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys. During her early years at CEG, she took an intricate role in creating social media campaigns for clients to help promote their projects and build their brands. She worked with artists such as New Found Glory (helping double their social media presence) and Redfoo (managing the rollout of his debut solo album). She now oversees all online strategies for the company and several clients (Herb Alpert, The Immediate Family, Bella Rios, Trinity Bliss, and others) and oversees day-to-day management for Noel Casler."Our growth is propelled by working with original and contemporary artists, plus a staff of professionals that truly understands the markets and clients we serve," stated Fred Croshal. "Innovation has enabled our company to remain at the forefront of the industry. By providing our clients with practical and profitable ways to reach their audience, along with our unparalleled customer service and hiring the best people in the business, CEG is positioned for continued expansion and growth in the coming years."For more information, visit .CEG on Social Media:Facebook -Instagram -Twitter/X -LinkedIn -

