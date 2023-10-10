Angry Horse Brewing To Showcase Craftsmanship And Community Spirit At Wet Hop Cali Beer Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're thrilled to be a part of this celebration. It's an opportunity to showcase our dedication to crafting beers that bring people together.” - Nathan McCusker, President and Co-Founder of Angry Horse BrewingMONTEBELLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Angry Horse Brewing, the award-winning craft brewery known for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and community, is gearing up to participate in the highly anticipated Wet Hop Cali Beer Festival on October 14, an immersive and well-known annual Fall celebration of the Golden State's harvesting season and craft beer culture.



The event kicks off at noon in Livermore, CA, and offers an authentic farm-to-glass experience for attendees, paired with live music, tantalizing food, and a showcase of some of the finest hop-infused brews in California. Angry Horse is honored to be among the participating breweries, proud of its Montebello, CA roots, and deeply appreciative of its strong connection to the local community through artisanal craft brewing.



Nathan McCusker, President and Co-Founder of Angry Horse shared his excitement about this year's festival, saying, "We're thrilled to be a part of this celebration. It's an opportunity to showcase our dedication to crafting beers that bring people together.”



Nathan's enthusiasm for hops extends beyond the festival, as he recently recounted his experience harvesting hops at Thomsen Hop Farm in Tracy, California. In his blog on Angry Horse's website, he described the process and how“the journey began with a six-plus-hour drive up to the central valley after work, and, after 3 hours of sleep, we were up before the sun to start cutting bines on the farm." The trip resulted in bringing back 55 pounds of hops that went immediately into Angry Horse's first wet hop beer produced this year.



Nathan also wrote about how California's Gold Rush of the mid-1800s served as a major catalyst for hop farming in California. As new settlers poured into the region, they brought with them a demand for beer and, thus, an opportunity for hop cultivation in the Golden State. Hops are a crucial ingredient in beer production, as they impart a variety of distinct flavor and aroma profiles. In fact, the wide selection of beer styles and flavors available to consumers is directly attributed to the diversity in hop selection and a range of different brewing methods.



Angry Horse Brewing is thrilled to be part of the Wet Hop Cali Beer Festival event, celebrating California's hop culture and showcasing its commitment to craft beer excellence. As pioneers of the Independent Beer Movement, they continue to champion local and sustainable brewing practices, aiming to create a positive impact on both their community and the environment.



For more information on attending the festival, visit their event page at:



To learn more about Angry Horse Brewing and their extensive selection of craft beers, visit their website at:



Or stop by the Angry Horse Taproom located at 603 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640, and experience the magic that happens when craftsmanship and community unite!

