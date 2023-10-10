(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image from the Door Tavio Collection

Los Angeles Fashion Week in Beverly Hills is a two day activation featuring world trends in fashion coinciding with the city-wide Los Angeles Fashion Week.

- Melissa SheaBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Glamour and Global Sustainability Meet at Los Angeles Fashion Week , Beverly Hills .Planet Fashion TV, a distinguished leader in worldwide fashion media and event production, announced the schedule of two-day activation highlighting world trends in fashion. Set to coincide with the city-wide Los Angeles Fashion Week, the event will be held within the luxuriously appointed Waldorf Astoria at 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, California 90210 on Thursday - October 19th and Friday - 20th, 2023. An Icon dinner for celebrity make up artist, Marc Harvey, will be October 18th, hosted by Gen Art.The evolving program features fashion shows, gala gourmet dinners, a celebrity red carpet photo call, cocktail parties, and bespoke gifting.Slated to grace the schedule are over 20 designer collections and brands with seasonal reveals featuring sustainable and eco-friendly brands. Among them are Project Runway alumni, celebrity red carpet favorites and Classic Commercial brands like Levis.“As most of the fashion industry is recalibrating their business model from mass market 'fast' fashion to luxury, earth friendly brands, sustainability is the key to the strategic plans of many of our featured designers. Most of their websites feature their E.S.G. (Environmental, Social and Governance) reports,” confirms producer Celia Evans. Evans has a distinguished record in producing epic, environmentally conscious Runway Shows and Conferences. That includes, but not limited, to the Cannes Film Festival (2019), Monaco Swim Week (2021), and New York Sustainable Fashion Week (2019), and the Annual Sustainable Lifestyle Conference in Miami, which is an official part of the United Nations Earth Day Summit this year and was attended by over 300 emerging and established designers of apparel, textiles and accessories, media and trend setters."We are always thrilled to bring the excitement of East Coast based Planet Fashion TV to Los Angeles Fashion Week, making this truly a Bi-Coastal affair! We want to cast a light on 'responsible fashion' progress,” confirms Celia Evans, from her studios in South Florida. "Los Angeles continues its emergence as an influential fashion capital“ according to Melissa Shea of Fashion Mingle industry professional platform, a Planet Fashion collaborator..With LA's dominance in the Movie and Media Industries, many among us take our fashion cues from our favorite actors and social media 'Influencers'.As the Writer's Guild and SAG Actors strike wraps up many of those same celebrities and online fashionistas have confirmed their plans to attend Planet TV Fashion's receptions and struts down the catwalk. Collectively the Planet Fashion TV team and attending designers have curated a sizzling lineup. The two-day occasion promises a standout showcase of vibrant style while introducing today's trends, that are destined to become tomorrow's classics. The event kicks off on Thursday evening with a show from sustainable fashion-tech brand, Merci Dupre Clothier. Founded by Dr. Christina Rahm, the unique line combines her expertise as a scientist with fashion. Her role as a fashion engineer has inspired her to create stylish, cutting edge clothing with textiles that provide protective technology from environmental toxins. Her passion for leading people to their best health state includes a number of products distributed through The ROOT BRANDS globally to nearly 80 countries, and the ROOT BRANDS website at .Oliver Tolentino, a sustainable eveningwear brand will present a jaw dropping collection of Haute Couture. Tolentino, is a celebrity favorite who has been worn by Carrie Underwood, Katie Couric, Brooke Burke, Jessica Alba, Kat Dennings, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Olivia Munn and more.Other featured designers include Dope Tavio, a Project Runway alum known for bold prints and silhouettes who has dressed both Eryka Badu and Janet Jackson for live performances and editorials. "Fashion Weeks have typically been focused on New York, Paris, Milan and London, but over the past few years we have seen more events pop up in off schedule cities like Miami and now Los Angeles," said Francois Huynh, editor-in-chief of All Fashion Press. "Planet Fashion TV has its finger on the pulse of where fashion is heading, so bringing Fashion Week to LA is a very smart move. The line up of designers looks really fresh and forward thinking. The event will feature curated activations from Pixie Beauty, Gen Art, Marc Harvey Beauty, SJW Cosmetics and Elysian Magazine.

