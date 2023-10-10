2023 Texas Renaissance Festival Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The nation's largest Renaissance-themed event opens the weekend of October 7-8 with the Queen's Birthday celebration and the lowest prices of the season – plus free admission for kids.

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest Renaissance-themed event -- celebrating every weekend from October 7 through November 26, 2023

The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation's largest Renaissance-themed event, is now open for its 49th season.

- Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance FestivalTODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) has officially opened its doors for the 49th season, welcoming people of all ages to come experience the magic of the nation's largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and immersive Renaissance experiences. Located one hour north of Houston, the Texas Renaissance Festival takes place over eight themed weekends running now through November 26th. Tickets are on sale at TexRenfest .Entering the festival's 55-acre Renaissance village transports visitors to a fantasy world of jugglers, bards, acrobats, games, rides, restaurants, pub crawls and more than 400 shoppes and artisans. With 21 stages, The King's Feast, contests and themed celebrations each weekend, there is something for everyone. There's free admission for children five and under every Saturday and kids 12 and under every Sunday.Themed Weekends:More than 51,000 people attended the TRF's opening weekend celebration of The Queen's Birthday on October 7-8 -- that's 33% higher attendance than last year's opening weekend and 43% higher than 2021. Forthcoming themed weekends include:Oct. 14-15: 1001 DreamsFairies, elves and other fanciful creatures bring enchantment to the lanes of New Market Village. Visitors can show off their magical finery in the fantasy costume contest or test their endurance in the fiery dragon-wing eating contest. This is also a Deaf Awareness weekend featuring American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing patrons.Oct. 21-22: Pirate AdventurePatrons will party with the pirates, show off their best buccaneer frocks in the Best Dressed Pirate contest and stuff themselves to the gills at the Fish-N-Chips eating contest.Oct. 28-29: All Hallows EveGhouls and ghosts will scare up some serious fun as the Kingdom welcomes the Transylvanian court. With a Halloween costume contest and Kettle Korn eating contest, guests can win“spook-tacular” prizes.Nov. 4-5: Heroes and VillainsHistory and fantasy expand beyond the Renaissance, as the mightiest heroes and heroines clash with the darkest of villains and vixens from history and legend. All alter egos are welcome in the Heroes and Villains costume contest and those with eating superpowers can accept the challenge of the gyro eating contest.Nov. 11-12: Barbarian InvasionGuests will join the Great Horde to feast, drink, and plunder their way through the village during this barbaric rumpus, with contests celebrating the worst dressed barbarian and the barbarian with the worst table manners in the turkey leg eating contest.Nov. 18-19: Highland FlingThe pipes welcome all lads and lassies to a celebration of the joys of Scotland. Visitors will witness the thrill of the Highland games, show of their Scotish finery in the Bonnie Knees contest and see if they have the misneach (courage) to participate in the haggis eating contest. This is also a Deaf Awareness weekend featuring American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing patrons.Nov. 24-26: Celtic ChristmasFather and Mother Christmas and the Christmas elves welcome children of all ages to TRF's final three-day celebration of the coming Yule-tide season. The Kingdom will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, with holiday music and festivities, a costume context, a pumpkin pie eating contest and a chance to find the perfect gifts in more than 400 shoppes.Stay and Play :More than 200 acres of camping facilities offer a great value for patrons and families who spend the weekend. New Stay and Play packages that offer a great value for patrons and families who stay for the weekend. These packages include:.Festival admission for both Saturday and Sunday.Weekend camping pass (Thursday to Monday) at the Fields of New Market.Access to special Fields of New Market events, including fun activities for kids at the Apprentice Gazebo.Excitement for adults with admission to The Knight's Club after hours party (age 21+).The Texas Renaissance Festival has established daily capacity limits to ensure that every patron experiences the festival at its best, so advance ticket purchases are advised.About Texas Renaissance FestivalThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit .

Jennifer Allen Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

+1 503-805-7540

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other