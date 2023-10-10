(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Texas Renaissance Festival will host two Deaf Awareness Weekends in 2023: October 14-15 and November 18-19. These weekends will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for dozens of shows.

- Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance FestivalTODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF), the nation's largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic, is pleased to announce that it will host two Deaf Awareness Weekends at this year's festival: October 14-15 for the Weekend of 1001 Dreams and November 18-19 for Highland Fling Weekend. These weekends will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters dozens of shows and events taking place at the festival.“It has been our honor to host Deaf Awareness events every year since 2015, to celebrate diversity and create more inclusive and accessible festival experiences for our Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing patrons,” said Todd Wold, marketing director for the Texas Renaissance Festival.The Texas Renaissance Festival expects to welcome more than half a million visitors to this year's event, which will take place over eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26:.Oct. 7-8: Opening Weekend and The Queen's Birthday.Oct. 14-15:1001 Dreams and Deaf Awareness.Oct. 21-22: Pirate Adventure.Oct. 28-29:All Hallows Eve.Nov. 4-5:Heroes and Villains.Nov. 11-12:Barbarian Invasion.Nov. 18-19:Highland Fling and Deaf Awareness and Deaf/Blind Events.Nov. 24-26:Celtic ChristmasTickets are available now for advance online purchase .Thanks to the all-volunteer ASLfairesTX, on any given day of the two Deaf Awareness Weekends, roughly 30 to 35 shows will be provided with interpreters. ASL events will be announced soon, so please follow ASLfairesTX on Facebook for details, volunteer opportunities and discount codes.With 21 stages, immersive experiences, jugglers, bards, acrobats, restaurants, pub crawls and more than 400 shoppes and artisans spread across the festival's 55-acre Renaissance village, TRF offers fun for families and individuals of all ages.Camping: More than 200 acres of camping facilities offer a great value for patrons and families who spend the weekend, with Stay and Play packages that include both a camping pass for Thursday through Monday and festival admission for Saturday and Sunday.In addition, TRF's camping facilities are happy to welcome Clan Eyeth, a Deaf Camping Clan and Clan Armadillo, a Deaf/Blind Camping Clan. These are open to all individuals who are Deaf, Deaf/Blind, use ASL or have relations or friendships with these communities. Whenever possible, some of the shows at the campground may also have accessibility provisions.About Texas Renaissance FestivalThe Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 7 through Nov. 26, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. For more information, visit .

