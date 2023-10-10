Myregistry Partners With Canadian Tire To Enhance Customer Experience And Celebrate Life's Milestones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MyRegistry is excited to expand our ecosystem outside the U.S. with a partner that shares our commitment to helping people get what they want and making gifting easier for friends and family.” - Nancy Lee, president of MyRegistryFORT LEE, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MyRegistry , a global leader in universal gift registry software, has announced an exciting new partnership with Canadian Tire , one of Canada's largest and most renowned retail brands. This collaboration introduces a brand-new gift registry feature on Canadian Tire's website.



“MyRegistry is excited to expand our ecosystem outside the U.S. with a partner that shares our commitment to helping people get what they want and making gifting easier for friends and family,” said Nancy Lee, President of MyRegistry.“Ever since MyRegistry started operating in Canada, our data has shown how much Canadians love Canadian Tire and would welcome a registry solution from the retailer.”



Together with MyRegistry, CanadianTire offers an extensive array of registry products tailored for significant life events such as birthdays, holidays, weddings and baby showers.



Ilana Santone, Senior Vice President, Digital & Connected Retail at Canadian Tire, highlighted Canadian Tire's commitment to being Canada's go-to shopping destination for milestone celebrations. She said, "We're delighted to introduce this registry solution to our customers, making it more convenient for them to register for and acquire the gifts sought by their loved ones. Furthermore, our diverse product range enables Canadians to include non-traditional items in their lists, like camping gear and pet supplies."



With over 500 retail locations across the country, Canadian Tire has been an integral part of communities nationwide for over a century, catering to the diverse needs of Canadians.



To learn more and browse the Canadian Tire gift registry visit myregistry .



About MyRegistry

MyRegistry is the largest universal Gift Registry and Gift List software provider that allows consumers to create one centralized registry or Gift List for any gifting moment, from milestone events like weddings and baby showers to birthdays, holidays and housewarming occasions. We make it easy for friends and family to get you the gifts you really want while saving retailers the hassle of dealing with returns with our easy to implement technology for both consumers and retailers. MyRegistry - All stores, One registry.®



About Canadian Tire Corporation

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC," is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best activewear brands. The Company's more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit CanadianTire.

