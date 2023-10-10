Azerbaijan Participates In Numerous Regional Formats - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan
participates in numerous regional formats, Foreign Minister of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference
with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) Khusrav Noziri, Trend reports.
"The meeting held here today is another demonstration of this.
Azerbaijan participates in numerous regional formats. Azerbaijan
has its active line in these platforms. During the meeting, I gave
detailed information about the situation in the region,
Azerbaijan's peace agenda and reconstruction and construction work
in the liberated territories," the minister added.
The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers
of the Economic Cooperation Organization kicked off in Azerbaijan's
Shusha on October 10.
The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers
of the ECO in the city of Shusha is being held within the framework
of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO in 2023. At the initiative
of Azerbaijan, the theme of the organization this year is "Green
Transition and Mutual Ties.".
Participation in the meeting of six countries takes
place at the level of foreign ministers (Azerbaijan, Türkiye,
Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was
founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In addition, seven
countries joined the ECO on November 28, 1992. At the moment, the
organization includes 10 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan,
Türkiye, Turkmenistan.
