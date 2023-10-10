Azerbaijan Participates In Numerous Regional Formats - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan participates in numerous regional formats, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, Trend reports.

"The meeting held here today is another demonstration of this. Azerbaijan participates in numerous regional formats. Azerbaijan has its active line in these platforms. During the meeting, I gave detailed information about the situation in the region, Azerbaijan's peace agenda and reconstruction and construction work in the liberated territories," the minister added.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization kicked off in Azerbaijan's Shusha on October 10.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the ECO in the city of Shusha is being held within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO in 2023. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, the theme of the organization this year is "Green Transition and Mutual Ties.".

Participation in the meeting of six countries takes place at the level of foreign ministers (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In addition, seven countries joined the ECO on November 28, 1992. At the moment, the organization includes 10 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan.