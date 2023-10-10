ECO Secretary General Thanks Azerbaijan During Event In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri thanked Azerbaijan during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov for the successful implementation and holding of this event, Trend reports.

"A number of important issues were discussed during the meeting. ECO will continue to work on contributing to economic development," said Noziri.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship kicked off in the city of Shusha on October 10.

The meeting continues with the discussion of statements by representatives of member countries and observers, international partners and specialized structures of the ECO, initiatives and proposals for the further development of regional cooperation within the ECO, as well as other issues on the agenda of the meeting.