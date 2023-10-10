AZAL Launches Flights From Baku To Beijing In December


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan launches flights en route Baku-Beijing-Baku.

The first flight in this direction is scheduled for December 19.

Flights from Baku to Beijing and back will be operated twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

It is important to point out that before travelling to China by air, one needs to fill out a health declaration and save the received QR code. The presence of this QR code is a prerequisite for boarding a flight, both in Baku and in Beijing.

The decision to launch flights between the two capitals is aimed at meeting the growing demand for travel and strengthening dynamically developing ties between Azerbaijan and China.

Tickets for these and other AZAL flights can be purchased on the official website - as well as from accredited agencies of the airline.

