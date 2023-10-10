AZAL Launches Flights From Baku To Beijing In December

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan launches flights en route
Baku-Beijing-Baku.
The first flight in this direction is scheduled for December
19.
Flights from Baku to Beijing and back will be operated twice a
week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.
It is important to point out that before travelling to China by
air, one needs to fill out a health declaration and save the
received QR code. The presence of this QR code is a prerequisite
for boarding a flight, both in Baku and in Beijing.
The decision to launch flights between the two capitals is aimed
at meeting the growing demand for travel and strengthening
dynamically developing ties between Azerbaijan and China.
Tickets for these and other AZAL flights can be purchased on the
official website - as well as from accredited agencies
of the airline.
MENAFN10102023000187011040ID1107220239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.