Embassy Of India In Azerbaijan Hosts Inspiring Event On Mahatma Gandhi's 154Th Birth Anniversary (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In celebration of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,
the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organized an event on October 2,
2023. Under the resonant theme "Commemorating Gandhi: An Evening of
Inspiration – My Life is My Message," the gathering was both a
tribute to Gandhi's enduring legacy and an assertion of his
principles' relevance in contemporary society.
The event was graced by a crowd of around 200 guests, including
the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Mr.
S. Somnath, and Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and
Authorization Centre (InSpace) Mr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, high-ranking
members of the Indian delegation attending the 74th International
Astronautical Congress in Baku, members of the Indian diaspora and
Azerbaijani well-wishers.
Both Ambassador Madhusudhanan and ISRO Chairman Mr. S. Somnath
addressed the gathering, succinctly capturing Gandhi's universal
tenets of peace, non-violence, and social harmony. They illuminated
the profound influence Gandhi's principles continue to wield in the
intricate landscape of today's world.
The event's highlight was the unveiling of an
Azerbaijani-translated picture book dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
This unveiling event was participatory, involving both Indian and
Azerbaijani children in an experience that symbolized the abiding
friendship between their nations. The book itself-a captivating
visual journey through Gandhi's life and ideology-was met with
unanimous praise, testifying to the global resonance of his
teachings.
Educational institutions and libraries interested in obtaining
complimentary copies of the book are encouraged to reach out to the
Embassy of India. Copies will be dispatched to the recipients at no
charge. For inquiries, please contact Mr. Emin Aliyev at +99450 291
79 87 or [email protected] .
Emceed by Ms. Trishna Kimtani, the ceremony showcased an array
of enchanting performances and oratory contributions. Inspirational
performances by Ms. Vaidehi Sridharan, Ms. Fatima Hajizade, and Mr.
Elmar Rajsur captivated the audience. The youthful exuberance of
Thalir, Jatin, Minishree and Rohan, who also took to the stage,
injected the proceedings with a substantial layer of enthusiasm and
cheer.
Through its rich tapestry of dialogue, performances, and
communal engagement, the event underscored the enduring impact and
contemporary relevance of Gandhi's ideals, laying the groundwork
for future engagements of similar scope and sentiment.
