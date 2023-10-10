Embassy Of India In Azerbaijan Hosts Inspiring Event On Mahatma Gandhi's 154Th Birth Anniversary (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In celebration of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Embassy of India in Azerbaijan organized an event on October 2, 2023. Under the resonant theme "Commemorating Gandhi: An Evening of Inspiration – My Life is My Message," the gathering was both a tribute to Gandhi's enduring legacy and an assertion of his principles' relevance in contemporary society.

The event was graced by a crowd of around 200 guests, including the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Mr. S. Somnath, and Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (InSpace) Mr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, high-ranking members of the Indian delegation attending the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, members of the Indian diaspora and Azerbaijani well-wishers.

Both Ambassador Madhusudhanan and ISRO Chairman Mr. S. Somnath addressed the gathering, succinctly capturing Gandhi's universal tenets of peace, non-violence, and social harmony. They illuminated the profound influence Gandhi's principles continue to wield in the intricate landscape of today's world.

The event's highlight was the unveiling of an Azerbaijani-translated picture book dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. This unveiling event was participatory, involving both Indian and Azerbaijani children in an experience that symbolized the abiding friendship between their nations. The book itself-a captivating visual journey through Gandhi's life and ideology-was met with unanimous praise, testifying to the global resonance of his teachings.

Educational institutions and libraries interested in obtaining complimentary copies of the book are encouraged to reach out to the Embassy of India. Copies will be dispatched to the recipients at no charge. For inquiries, please contact Mr. Emin Aliyev at +99450 291 79 87 or [email protected] .

Emceed by Ms. Trishna Kimtani, the ceremony showcased an array of enchanting performances and oratory contributions. Inspirational performances by Ms. Vaidehi Sridharan, Ms. Fatima Hajizade, and Mr. Elmar Rajsur captivated the audience. The youthful exuberance of Thalir, Jatin, Minishree and Rohan, who also took to the stage, injected the proceedings with a substantial layer of enthusiasm and cheer.

Through its rich tapestry of dialogue, performances, and communal engagement, the event underscored the enduring impact and contemporary relevance of Gandhi's ideals, laying the groundwork for future engagements of similar scope and sentiment.