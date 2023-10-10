Nar Continues To Support Brain Ring Intellectual Competition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The twenty second season of Brain Ring intellectual games kicks
off with the support of Nar. This time, 19 teams representing nine
regions and seven higher educational establishments of the country
will join the competition, which will be aired on Sundays at 17:00
on Public TV.
In accordance with the regulations, the competition takes place
twice a year. The teams compete for the Nar Cup and Bilik Cup
respectively in the 1st and 2nd season of the competition. At the
end of the year, the winners of the seasons will jockey for the
title of Azerbaijan champion. This season the winner of Bilik Cup
will compete with Birbank team for this title.
Notably, Nar aims to contribute to the development of science
and education within the corporate social responsibility strategy.
For detailed information about Nar's CSR projects, please visit
nar/projects.
Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2
million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the
country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years.
Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent
service at an affordable price.
