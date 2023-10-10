Moscow, Minsk Could Be Plotting False Flag Operation In Belarus To Accuse Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian and Belarusian intelligence agencies of are reportedly planning a false-flag operation to accuse Ukraine of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure in Belarus.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform saw.
"An agreement has been reached between Russia's FSB and Belarusian KGB to run a false-flag operation targeting one of the facilities on Belarusian territory, to further accuse the Ukrainian side," the report reads.
At the moment, the BRESTOBLNEFTPRODUKT oil depot outside the settlement of Pryluki in Brest region, which is just 2 km away from the Belarusian-Polish border, is being considered as a target for the"terrorist attack".
The Center for National Resistance noted that a drone carrying an explosive payload may be involved in the act of provocation. According to information from the Belarusian underground, back in August, Wagner Group fighters conducted aerial reconnaissance of potential objects for the attack.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian-Belarusian joint military exercises, taking place on Belarusian training grounds, were extended until October 15.
