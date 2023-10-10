Umerov Visits Positions Of Defense Forces In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the positions of the Ukrainian troops in the southeastern direction and discussed the priorities in the arms and military equipment supply with the brigadier generals.

"Working with operational-strategic group of troops/operational-tactical groups. Southeastern direction. Road to Crimea. Heard the report by the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, identified problematic issues and ways to solve them. Priorities in the supply of weapons and military equipment were discussed with the brigade command of the 10th Army Corps. Got acquainted with the peculiarities of the organization of combat management at the command post of the Zaporizhzhia operational group of troops. Discussed the most sensitive topics for our units with the leadership of the operational group of troops: air defense, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare," Umerov posted on Facebook .



































ov visits main command post of Bakhmut directio

The minister also awarded Ukrainian defenders who distinguished themselves in battles.

As reported, Umerov discussed Ukraine's needs for air defense systems, long-range missiles and artillery during a telephone conversation with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren.