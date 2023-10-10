Berlin And Paris Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a joint meeting in Hamburg, the governments of Germany and France, as well as the leaders of the two countries during bilateral talks, discussed joint further support for Ukraine.

This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on October 10, Ukrinform reported.

"Supporting Ukraine remains an important concern for us," Scholz said.

According to him, the current goal is to "reduce, as much as possible, the consequences of Russian bomb terror against the civilian population of Ukraine in the fall and winter." Critical infrastructure and the energy system need to be protected. That is why, the Chancellor reminded, he announced last week plans to transfer another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Rheinmetall receives second order to produce ammo for Ukraine,

But Germany and France will also support Ukraine in the long term, the Prime Minister said.

"To this end, bilateral negotiations are underway on promises to provide Ukraine with security guarantees," the politician noted.

Emmanuel Macron, in turn, noted that this meeting provided an opportunity to once again demonstrate full solidarity with Ukraine and support for the state in its fight against Russian aggression.

Wallace calls onto give Ukraine Taurus missiles

As reported, a joint meeting of the German and French cabinets was held on October 9-10 in Hamburg, Germany.