Azerbaijan Signes Baku Declaration On Founding Of Turkic Monuments Managers Network

Historical and cultural monuments are a vital part of
humanity's shared heritage. They offer a glimpse into the past,
which makes their protection of utmost importance.
From the centuries-old sites to majestic palaces, Azerbaijan
boasts an array of impressive monuments. The country has countless
historical and cultural sites, making it a sought-after
destination.
An international conference themed "Viable and sustainable
heritage cities" in Baku highlighted the importance of this as an
excellent reminder of the significance of cultural and historical
landmarks.
Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister addressed the conference,
co-organized by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural
Reserve and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
In her speech, Saadat Yusifova touched upon the historical and
cultural sites on Azerbaijan's territories from occupation.
"Despite the fact that three years have passed since the
liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. However, the
monitoring of monuments in those territories has not yet been
completed," said Saadat Yusifova.
"Although three years have passed since the cessation of the
occupation factor, the monitoring is still underway. The reason is
the massive mining of these territories by Armenia. It will take
many years and substantial financial resources to clear these areas
of mines," she added.
Deputy Culture Minister underlined that there are 705 historical
and cultural registered monuments and many immovable objects of
historical and archaeological importance without state
registration.
She pointed out that monitoring of the liberated territories
showed that 95 percent of more than 2,600 samples of cultural
heritage were destroyed, vandalized, or appropriated.
After the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has
launched preliminary monitoring of cultural property in
Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Results of the initial
monitoring were officially submitted to UNESCO.
The monitoring report has also included photos of the
destruction of all Azerbaijani religious and cultural monuments as
well as the desecration of local mosques in the territories once
occupied by Armenia.
During the plenary session moderated by head of the Icherisheher
International Relations and Protocol Department Elsever Mammadov
provided insight into the works and future plans related to the
protection of historical heritage in Icherisheher. He noted that
the historical monuments of each nation are considered an integral
part of the world cultural heritage.
Other speakers at the session, Vice-President of the
International Council on Monuments and Historic Sites Riin Alatalu,
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Tourism
Agency's Reserves Management Center Sadagat Davudova, Executive
Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Tural Novruzov, Director
General of Lahore Historical Fort City in Pakistan Kamran Lashari
and Executive Director of the Network of European Museum
Organizations (NEMO) Julia Pagel gave information about the
historical monuments. They highlighted the works carried out in the
direction of protecting the monuments. Photos showing the previous
and subsequent periods of the monuments were displayed.
The speakers pointed out that the protection of historical and
cultural heritage is one of the important issues for our society.
In this field, a number of measures are being implemented
worldwide.
It was brought to attention that the climate changes that have
occurred in recent years have had an impact on the cultural
heritage. There are many analytical techniques for the protection
and sustainability of cultural heritage.
The value of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and its initiatives
were also discussed in the session. It was noted that Shusha city
is known as Azerbaijani cultural capital, a homeland of many
outstanding cultural and art figures.
In the session, it was also noted that museums play an important
role in the processes of modernization of cultural life.
The speakers emphasized that all the opportunities should be
mobilized in order for the relics of our history preserved in the
museums to create comprehensive knowledge and outlook in the young
generation.
Furthermore, the Baku Declaration on the establishment of the
Turkic Monuments Managers Network of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) has been signed.
The declaration was signed between Azerbaijan, Turkiye,
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The document is an instrumental tool for
ensuring the protection of the historical and cultural
monuments.
