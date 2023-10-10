Azerbaijan Signes Baku Declaration On Founding Of Turkic Monuments Managers Network

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Historical and cultural monuments are a vital part of humanity's shared heritage. They offer a glimpse into the past, which makes their protection of utmost importance.

From the centuries-old sites to majestic palaces, Azerbaijan boasts an array of impressive monuments. The country has countless historical and cultural sites, making it a sought-after destination.

An international conference themed "Viable and sustainable heritage cities" in Baku highlighted the importance of this as an excellent reminder of the significance of cultural and historical landmarks.

Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister addressed the conference, co-organized by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.







In her speech, Saadat Yusifova touched upon the historical and cultural sites on Azerbaijan's territories from occupation.

"Despite the fact that three years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. However, the monitoring of monuments in those territories has not yet been completed," said Saadat Yusifova.

"Although three years have passed since the cessation of the occupation factor, the monitoring is still underway. The reason is the massive mining of these territories by Armenia. It will take many years and substantial financial resources to clear these areas of mines," she added.

Deputy Culture Minister underlined that there are 705 historical and cultural registered monuments and many immovable objects of historical and archaeological importance without state registration.

She pointed out that monitoring of the liberated territories showed that 95 percent of more than 2,600 samples of cultural heritage were destroyed, vandalized, or appropriated.

After the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has launched preliminary monitoring of cultural property in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Results of the initial monitoring were officially submitted to UNESCO.

The monitoring report has also included photos of the destruction of all Azerbaijani religious and cultural monuments as well as the desecration of local mosques in the territories once occupied by Armenia.

During the plenary session moderated by head of the Icherisheher International Relations and Protocol Department Elsever Mammadov provided insight into the works and future plans related to the protection of historical heritage in Icherisheher. He noted that the historical monuments of each nation are considered an integral part of the world cultural heritage.

Other speakers at the session, Vice-President of the International Council on Monuments and Historic Sites Riin Alatalu, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Tourism Agency's Reserves Management Center Sadagat Davudova, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Tural Novruzov, Director General of Lahore Historical Fort City in Pakistan Kamran Lashari and Executive Director of the Network of European Museum Organizations (NEMO) Julia Pagel gave information about the historical monuments. They highlighted the works carried out in the direction of protecting the monuments. Photos showing the previous and subsequent periods of the monuments were displayed.

The speakers pointed out that the protection of historical and cultural heritage is one of the important issues for our society. In this field, a number of measures are being implemented worldwide.

It was brought to attention that the climate changes that have occurred in recent years have had an impact on the cultural heritage. There are many analytical techniques for the protection and sustainability of cultural heritage.

The value of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and its initiatives were also discussed in the session. It was noted that Shusha city is known as Azerbaijani cultural capital, a homeland of many outstanding cultural and art figures.

In the session, it was also noted that museums play an important role in the processes of modernization of cultural life.

The speakers emphasized that all the opportunities should be mobilized in order for the relics of our history preserved in the museums to create comprehensive knowledge and outlook in the young generation.

Furthermore, the Baku Declaration on the establishment of the Turkic Monuments Managers Network of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been signed.







The declaration was signed between Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The document is an instrumental tool for ensuring the protection of the historical and cultural monuments.