Time For Opportunity For Sustainable Peace In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The time has come to utilize all opportunities for sustainable
peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus", Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the 27th
Ministerial Council meeting of the Organisation of Islamic
Cooperation (OIC) held in Shusha on 10 October, Azernews reports.
Turkish FM expressed satisfaction with his stay in Shusha:
"Organising a meeting in ancient Shusha is a source of happiness
and pride. We applaud our Azerbaijani brothers for ending 30 years
of occupation and removing historical injustice".
Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with ECO since 1992. The ECO
is composed of nine member states, including Azerbaijan, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO's mission is to promote
regional economic cooperation and integration and to foster
economic development and prosperity in the region.
