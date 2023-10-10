Ukraine to witness higher instability due to Palestinian-Israeli war

(MENAFN) Ukraine will see increased instability as a result of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to a report by a US-based magazine.



Even before the unexpected escalation of bloodshed in the Middle East on Saturday, Ukraine was already having trouble getting more financing and weapons for its counteroffensive against Russia. According to a Monday article in the news outlet, European countries in particular have found their political willpower and arsenals to be depleted.



“We face a huge ammo shortage due to Ukraine,” a German representative informed the outlet on state of secrecy.



Kiev has benefited from unparalleled Western support against Russia, but the inability of its summer counteroffensive to make any real progress and political unrest in the US seem to have put Kiev on the back foot. Under pressure from Republican members, the US Congress declined last month to include assistance for Ukraine in a 45-day stopgap budget plan.

