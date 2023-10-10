Tragedy Strikes On Wedding Day As Groom Fatally Shoots Bride In Mardan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Abdul Sattar

In a harrowing turn of events, tragedy marred what should have been a joyous occasion as the groom fatally shot the bride on their wedding day in Mardan's Sheikh Shehzad Town. Following the heinous act, the accused fled the scene, leaving shock and grief in his wake.

The heartbroken father of the bride, Jamal Shah, a contractor by profession, reported the chilling incident to the local police station.

He recounted that his eighteen-year-old daughter had entered into wedlock with Shahzad, the son of Shah Nazar Gul and a resident of Sheikh Shehzad Town in Mardan, just the day before. A celebratory feast had been organized for the newlyweds on the following day.

The horrifying twist occurred when, immediately after the wedding celebrations had concluded and the family had returned home, they received a dreaded phone call. It was Shahzad, the groom, who delivered the horrifying news that he had fatally shot their daughter.

In a frantic rush, the family raced to the District Headquarters Hospital in Mardan, only to discover the lifeless body of their beloved daughter. The motive behind this shocking act remains unknown.

Cantt Police Station has swiftly taken action, registering a case against the accused and launching a thorough investigation into this devastating incident.

