Interior Minister Calls On Force To Mobilize, Deal With Any Security Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah ordered the Police force on Tuesday to spread out and deal with any security situation throughout country.

The Ministry said in a statement that this came during the Minster's meeting with his assistant undersecretaries to discuss latest security developments in the country.

During which, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled expressed his appreciation for all ministry sectors for their efforts.

He also encouraged employees to continue their hard work and dedication. (end)

