SINGER Rewards Loyal Customers With Prizes Worth Over 1 Million Rupees

Singer Sri Lanka, the largest consumer durable retailer in Sri Lanka recently concluded its highly anticipated SINGER RED 'Hadawathe Thagi' Exclusive Loyalty Raffle Draw. The raffle draw presented an incredible opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes while enjoying the benefits of their loyalty tier.

Running from July 21st to August 31st, 2023, the raffle draw was open to all Singer loyalty customers across the country. By redeeming their RED loyalty points at any Singer showroom nationwide, customers automatically entered the draw.

Each redemption provided customers with an opportunity to win prizes, with Deluxe and Premier tier customers receiving one winning chance per redemption and VIP customers receiving two winning chances per redemption.

The 'Hadawathe Thagi' Raffle Draw featured a range of impressive prizes. The grand prize winner, Professor Milton Rajarathne from Peradeniya, walked away with a remarkable reward – Rs. 1 million worth of Singer furniture and appliances. His prizes included a TV, a refrigerator, furniture, a Tab, a security camera, and a speaker. Additionally, 10 consolation prize winners across the country received various appliances and furniture.

Speaking about the initiative, Singer Sri Lanka PLC Marketing Director Shanil Perera stated,“We are delighted to reward our customers through the SINGER RED 'Hadawathe Thagi' Exclusive Loyalty Raffle Draw. This exclusive draw reaffirms Singer's commitment to its valued customers. Giving back to our customers and providing them with a rewarding experience is paramount to us. As the No.1 People's brand catering to all SECs, we are thrilled to have rewarded our loyal customers across the country with exciting prizes.”

The grand prize winner, Professor Milton Rajarathne, shared his gratitude, saying,“I have been a loyal customer of Singer for more than two decades. I have purchased all my furniture and appliances from Singer. I am very happy with the after-sales service and the wide array of products that Singer offers. This is indeed the best prize I've received in my life, and I am forever grateful to Singer for giving me this opportunity. I consider this a true loyalty reward.”

Earlier this year, Singer relaunched its SINGER RED loyalty program, warmly embraced by customers across the nation. Committed to enhancing the rewards experience for its valued customers, Singer is excited to announce the launch of online point redemption in the near future. For more information about the Singer Red loyalty program, please visit singer.