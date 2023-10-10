Vinny D'asssaro, Well-Known Litigator Turned Full-Time Neutral, Booking Mediations Statewide

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire)





MAITLAND, Fla. (October 10, 2023) – Vincent M.“Vinny” D'Assaro , a long-time litigator, left the line of fire earlier this year and is now a full-time dispute resolution professional on Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group's panel.

Mr. D'Assaro has been Florida Supreme Court-certified as a mediator since 2005, but he was focused on an active litigation practice until May 2023, allowing him to bring a unique perspective to his mediations.

“Vinny D'Assaro brings a wealth of experience in handling serious cases from both the defendant's and plaintiff's perspectives,” UWWM's CEO, John Upchurch, said.“He has earned the respect of attorneys, judges, insurance professionals and the hundreds of clients he's represented over the years, and we are delighted he'll now be available as a valued resource in bringing cases to resolution short of trial.”

In a career spanning more than 40 years in two states, Mr. D'Assaro gained considerable expertise representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide variety of injury and wrongful death cases, including automobile, trucking, insurance, construction, malpractice, product liability, premises liability and dram shop disputes. He has been named to Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers and has earned an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. He has tried well over 100 cases to verdict.

He developed an extensive working knowledge from handling cases from both sides of the aisle. He started practicing at an insurance defense firm in Atlanta and moved to Orlando in 1984. He continued to practice civil defense litigation with a firm in which he became a named partner and then formed a new civil defense firm in 1996. He handled all types of cases during his defense career and was exclusive trial counsel for the nation's largest retailer throughout Florida for 12 years.

In 2001, he started representing plaintiffs in personal injury cases with a large multi-state firm, focusing primarily on litigation involving catastrophic injuries. He has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar results for his clients over the last 21 years.

Mr. D'Assaro was born in New York, N.Y., and grew up and attended high school in Daytona Beach, Fla. He attended Wake Forest University and graduated with a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Florida in 1977. After college he attended Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., and earned his juris doctorate in 1981.

For more details or to schedule a mediation with Mr. D'Assaro, contact his case manager, Lauren Coates, at .

About Upchurch Watson White & Max

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally leading mediation specialty firm known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From offices in Florida and Alabama, state Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the web: uww-adr .