VIP AIR: TAKING THE PET TRAVEL MARKET BY STORM

(MENAFN- Pressat) Your Pet's Very Own Private Airline, Where They Can Bring Their Owners Too.

VIP Air provides a luxury pet travel service for those passengers not wanting to put their pets in the hold of a commercial airline, instead, they can purchase a seat on VIP Air's private jet and be with their very important pet throughout the flight.

VIP Air currently provides monthly flights from New York (Westchester) to London (Luton) and vice versa starting on 28th November 2023. VIP Air will soon be serving Dubai and LA as well as a multitude of other destinations in the coming months.

VIP Air's easy-to-use website consists of just 12 simple steps to book your seat on their high-demand flights. With only 10 seats available per flight, be sure to book yours in advance to avoid disappointment and secure your and your pet's travel on VIP Air.

VIP Air provides a luxury experience from the moment you step into their premium lounges at Luton and Westchester airports to receiving their 5-star onboard service with a premium 3-course meal during your private jet flight alongside unlimited complimentary drinks and snacks as well as personalised gifts on arrival.

Take a look at their user-friendly, straight-forward booking system via their website, Book now to be one of the first to experience the luxury that is VIP Air.