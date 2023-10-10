Mindfidelity Launches New Audio Practice For Mental Health Support

(MENAFN- Pressat) MindFidelity launches new audio practice aimed at helping individuals' mindfulness practices

London, 10th October 2023 - After 18 months of research and development and to coincide with World Mental Health Day, MindFidelity is excited to announce the launch of a new audio practice dedicated to crafting immersive acoustic environments that serve as a catalyst for individuals' mindfulness practices.

The practice will specialise in the development of multi-speaker installations that foster holistic healing on physical, mental, and emotional levels. This collective of creatives, technologists, and recording engineers is keen to help raise awareness of the benefits of sound in treating mental health issues.

“This feels like the start of an exciting journey as we explore the benefits of sound within the mindfulness sector. We are interested to see how we can use our collective knowledge as sound creators, alongside our experience developing installation and immersive work, to develop new tools and environments that can aid people's mental health and wellbeing journeys.” - Liam Paton, founder of MindFidelity

The practice will launch their first sound installation at the General Assembly Gallery in central London on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

About MindFidelity

MindFidelity is an audio practice dedicated to crafting immersive acoustic environments that serve as a catalyst for individuals' mindfulness practices.

Drawing inspiration from the esteemed Japanese tradition of "forest bathing," MindFidelity aim to craft sensorial encounters that faithfully capture the essence of authentic natural surroundings. Their visionary installations are designed to engage multiple senses through the integration of a fully immersive audio system complemented by a curated physical set comprised of natural elements. In addition, bespoke scents have been carefully selected for their therapeutic qualities, further enhancing the healing experience.

MindFidelity aspire to engage diverse audiences and establish a presence in a range of venues for their artistic endeavours. Their exploration will extend to art galleries, public spaces, work environments, and healthcare facilities as they strive to expand and refine our portfolio.

