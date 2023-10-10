EU’s top diplomat invites Palestinian FM, Israeli equivalent to address ministerial meeting

(MENAFN) To discuss the most recent developments in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the EU's top diplomat said he had summoned the foreign ministers of Palestine and Israel to the foreign ministers' conference on Tuesday in the afternoon.



In his declaration on X, Josep Borrell noted that he has called Israel’s Eli Cohen to attend the conference and requested Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki to “address the meeting and present the views of the Palestinian Authority.”



The invites were sent out the day after Borrell declared that the bloc will not suspend its support for Palestine. The declaration was made in response to worries that any payment delay would negatively impact the Palestinian populace and possibly spark further unrest.



"The review of the EU's assistance for Palestine announced by the European Commission will not suspend the due payments, as clarified by the Commission’s press release," Borrell stated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

