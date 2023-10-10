UN cautions of impending power, water cut crisis in Gaza due to Israel’s provision restrictions

(MENAFN) Israel's supply restrictions might result in the Gaza power plant running out of fuel in a matter of days and a serious water scarcity for 610,000 people, the United Nations humanitarian agency declared on Tuesday.



"Israeli authorities have ceased supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip, reducing the hours of electricity to 3-4 hours per day. The Gaza Power Plant is currently the only source of power and could run out of fuel within days," Jens Laerke, representative for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), informed a UN news briefing in Geneva.



In respect of the reduction of water provision, Laerke stated: "This decision affects over 610,000 people in Gaza and will result in a severe shortage of drinking water."



The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson, James Elder, expressed worry over Israel's intention to reduce supply.



In order to remind parties of their obligations under international law, Elder stated that "UNICEF is alarmed by the suspension of water and food supplies to Gaza."

MENAFN10102023000045015839ID1107220170