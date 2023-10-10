Jasper Philipsen success in stage 2 of 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

(MENAFN) Jasper Philipsen, a 25-year-old cyclist from Belgium riding for the Alpecin-Deceuninck team, emerged victorious in stage two of the 58th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Monday. Philipsen secured first place in the 166.5-kilometer (103-mile) race, covering the Kemer-Kalkan stage in a time of 4 hours, 13 minutes, and 54 seconds. Cees Bol from the Astana team claimed the second spot, with Luca Colnaghi of Green Project-Bardiani-Faizane finishing in third place.



"It was a really hard finale, different from flat sprints. Normally, flat sprints are my specialty but I knew Cees Bol is really strong at this kind of finish. He has a high power for a long time," Philipsen stated in an interview. "Bol was a tough competitor today. I knew he’d get his chance today. He surprised me a little bit, it was close but I could still beat him."



Having previously secured victory in the first stage, Jasper Philipsen maintained his position at the summit of the overall standings in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. This win also marked his 17th victory of the 2023 season, drawing him level with Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia for the most wins in the year.



As a result of his consistent performance, Philipsen was awarded the Turquoise jerseys that signify the leader in the general classification of the tour. This distinction solidified his position as the top rider in the competition.



The eight-day cycling event is set to proceed with the upcoming stage, the Fethiye-Babadag stage, scheduled for Tuesday, promising more thrilling competition as riders continue to vie for supremacy in this prestigious tour.

