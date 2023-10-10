US Speech Therapy Market Size To Surpass USD 6.93 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US speech therapy market size was valued USD 4.35 billion in 2022 and market is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% over the study period. The expansion can be credited to the favorable policies for reimbursement of language-speech pathology services in the country. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its research report, titled“US Speech Therapy Market, 2023-2030”.

Request a Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development : June 2022- Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services unveiled the opening of a new Ascension Saint Thomas rehabilitation hospital in Nashville, US This move helped provide care to people recovering from surgeries, illnesses, chronic medical conditions, and debilitating injuries. Key Takeaways:

The American Speech Language Hearing Association reports that around 5% to 10% of the US population experiences some type of communication disorder.

In 2020, the increase in demand for speech therapy services was amplified by the US government's reimbursement policies for virtual services.

The National Aphasia Association reported that in 2021, over 2 million adults in the US were afflicted with aphasia. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association states that approximately 100,000 to 180,000 individuals in the United States develop aphasia annually.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Powerback Rehab (US), BenchMark Physical Therapy Institute (US), Reliant Rehabilitation (US), Humanus Corporation (US), Smart Speech Therapy (US), Therapy Solutions Inc. (US), Rehabilitation Associates, Inc. (US), Kindred Healthcare, LLC (US)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.93 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 4.59 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 63 Segments covered By Type and Age





Browse Complete Report Details:





Segmentation :

Speech Disorders Segment Leads due to Rising Incidence of Speech Disorders



On the basis of type, the market is divided into language disorders, swallowing disorders, speech disorders, neurological conditions, and others. The speech disorders segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The segment's growth is attributed to the high burden of speech disorders such as apraxia, articulation disorders, aphasia, and others and the increased demand for treatment options.

Pediatrics Segment Dominates due to Favorable Government Initiatives Offering Care across Schools



In terms of age, the market is bifurcated into adults and pediatrics. The pediatrics segment accounted for the largest US speech therapy market share in 2022. The government in the country is taking initiatives to provide care across education facilities and schools. This factor is bolstering segment growth.





By Type



Speech Disorders

Language Disorders

Neurological Conditions

Swallowing Disorders Others

By Age



Pediatrics Adults

Driving factor:

Surging Prevalence of Language and Speech Disorders to Bolster Market Growth

The US speech therapy market growth is driven by the growing incidence of speech and language disorders. The cases of such disorders, including aphasia, stuttering, articulation, and others, are rising. This factor has increased the demand for effective treatment therapy. As per the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the US reports around 100,000 to 180,000 cases of aphasia annually.





Quick Buy –





Report Coverage:

The US speech therapy market report highlights the competitive strategies devised by prominent market leaders to gain a competitive edge. Other aspects of the report include the driving and restraining factors and the COVID-19 impact on the market growth. It further highlights the key segments and the latest trends in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Focus on Capacity Expansion Strategies to Reinforce their Market Positions

Leading market players are deploying competitive strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to capture the largest market share. Several market players are also focusing on capacity expansion strategies to extend their industry footing and broaden product portfolios.





FAQs

How big is the US Speech Therapy Market?

US Speech Therapy Market size is USD 4.59 billion in 2023.

How fast is the US Speech Therapy Market growing?

The US Speech Therapy Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:





Related Links:

Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report

Rehabilitation Robots Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast

Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers Market Size, Share, Growth Industry Report

US Home Healthcare Services Market Share, Size, Demand, and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

US Speech Therapy Market



U.S. Handheld Echocardiography Devices Market

Specialty Generics Market

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

India Dental Milling Machines Market

Home Healthcare Market

Clinical Trials Market

U.S. Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market

India Hospital Furniture Market

Latex Agglutination Test Kits Market

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market

India Women's Health Therapeutics Market

U.S. Sleep Disorder Clinics Market

U.S. Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market

U.S. Home Infusion Therapy Market

Surgical Drill Market

ASEAN Cosmeceuticals Market U.S. Hearing Aids Market





US Speech Therapy Market US Speech Therapy Market Forecast (2023-2030 ) Tags US Speech Therapy Market US Speech Therapy US Speech Therapy Market Size US Speech Therapy Industry Speech Therapy Related Links