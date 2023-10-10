Powerdmarc Named G2 Fall Leader 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a prominent email authentication SaaS service provider based in the United States that specializes in email authentication and DMARC solutions, is pleased to announce its recent achievement of the G2 Fall Leader 2023 designation. This award demonstrates the company's dedication to DMARC software innovation and client satisfaction in the realm of email security.The coveted Leader badge is awarded by G2, one of the world's premier business solutions review platforms, to organizations that continuously receive high ratings and favorable feedback from their clients. PowerDMARC's receipt of this award highlights its commitment to providing top-tier email security solutions and exceptional customer service.Maitham Al-Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, acknowledged his delight at the achievement, adding, "We are thrilled to receive the G2 Fall Leader 2023 badge. This honor is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to providing cutting-edge email security solutions that match our clients' changing needs. It also demonstrates our steadfast commitment to keeping our clients' email conversations secure and safe from cyber threats."As PowerDMARC continues to improve its email security solutions and increase its global customer base, this recognition from G2 validates the company's position as an industry leader. The company is still committed to providing organizations with the tools they need to guard against email-based cyber attacks and keep their digital communications secure.Check out the many validated user reviews of PowerDMARC on G2:About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 55+ countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 500+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

