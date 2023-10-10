Campus Activewear Collaborates with Sonam Bajwa to Launch Chunky Sneaker Collection

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Campus Activewear's collaboration with Sonam Bajwa aims to provide women with comfortable and stylish sneakers

Campus Activewear , one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, has consistently delivered products that merge functionality with fashion, and now, with Sonam Bajwa's influence, the brand aims to set new pathways with the launch of the Chunky sneaker collection.



Campus Activewear aims to revolutionise the fashion, style and comfort quotient for women in their daily lives. By welcoming Sonam Bajwa into the fold, Campus aims to heighten the aspirational appeal, catering to a fashion-forward audience. According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the sneaker culture in India is forecasted to generate a revenue of INR 21,000 Cr by the end of 2023. This clearly states that the sneaker culture in India is here to stay; it's not just a trend but a cultural shift. This is because sneakers are now perceived as more than just shoes; they embody a lifestyle, a statement, and a commitment to both comfort and style.





Speaking on the association, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd.

said,“With a charismatic personality and an impeccable sense of style, Sonam Bajwa is a name that resonates across India, particularly in our key markets of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Known as a fashion icon among diverse strata of society, Sonam effortlessly connects with the youth of India, making her a perfect face for Campus Activewear.”





Campus Activewear believes that sneakers effortlessly blend style and comfort, making a unique fashion statement. The Chunky sneaker collection embodies fashion, comfort, and style, tailored to meet the demands of the contemporary Indian lifestyle.







A versatile actress celebrated for her outstanding performances in the Indian film industry, Sonam Bajwa expresses her excitement about this collaboration. She says,“I am thrilled to be associated with Campus Activewear, a brand that values comfort and style just as much as I do. Together, we aim to establish new fashion paradigms and inspire the youth to embrace an active lifestyle without compromising their fashion statement.”





This collection will introduce stylish designs and colours in the athleisure market that can be worn in almost any occasion. The collection starts at a price range of INR 1500 onwards and is available across Campus touch points and website .





Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes ) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

