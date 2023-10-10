MPOC Youth Outreach Program Elevates Culinary Talent At Guru Nanak Institute Of Hotel Management

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) celebrates the successful conclusion of its Youth Outreach Program, hosted at the esteemed Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management. This event illuminated the exceptional versatility and health benefits of palm oil as a star ingredient in culinary creations. By uniting budding culinary talents with seasoned experts, the event garnered widespread acclaim.



The competition, divided into " Amateur " and " Expert " categories, saw the participation of up to 40 students in each group. The " Amateur " category, tailored for 1st and 2nd-year students, allowed participants 1 hour and 30 minutes to showcase their culinary skills through crafting a single starter. This segment provided a canvas for young talents to express their creativity and passion for cooking, setting the stage for their culinary journey.





In the " Expert " category, exclusively designed for 3rd and 4th-year students, participants demonstrated their culinary expertise over 2 hours and 30 minutes. This demanding category tasked students with creating a vegetarian starter, a non-vegetarian main dish, and an accompaniment. The challenge highlighted their ability to curate a harmonious and well-balanced meal, with palm oil at the heart of their culinary artistry.





Throughout the competition, palm oil, renowned for its distinctive flavour and nutritional advantages, took centre stage as the star ingredient in all dishes prepared. Beyond the culinary excellence displayed, the event's mission was to educate participants and attendees about the sustainable production and health benefits of palm oil.





The Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management expressed their enthusiasm for their involvement in this event, stating, "This educational module has definitely helped us to understand Malaysian Palm Oil and its benefits better, and how well food can be cooked in it. The Master Chef competition showcased the knowledge and skills of the students who were using palm oil for the first time. It was a great learning experience for our students. Thank you once again Bhavnaji and Malaysian Palm Oil Council."





The Youth Outreach Program, more than a competition, provided an invaluable platform for young culinary enthusiasts to display their talents, learn from industry experts, and gain exposure to the diverse applications of palm oil in the culinary world. It served as a stepping stone for aspiring chefs, paving the way for promising careers in the food and hospitality industry.





The event featured two distinguished speakers, Dr. Pubali Dhar and Dr. Ranjana Das, who shared invaluable insights into the benefits of palm oil with the students. Their guidance and expertise played a pivotal role in assisting students during the contest, emphasizing the significance of palm oil in culinary endeavours.





The event proved to be an exhilarating and engaging experience for all participants, offering opportunities for networking, learning, and showcasing culinary skills. MPOC extends its heartfelt gratitude to food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public who joined and supported these talented young chefs as they competed for culinary excellence.





Ms. Bhavna Shah , of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, eagerly anticipated sharing valuable knowledge with the youth at Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management. During her address, she delved into the distinctive characteristics of palm oil, emphasizing its remarkable versatility in various culinary applications, its high smoke point for cooking, and its unique composition of healthy fatty acids that make it a nutritious choice for consumers. Additionally, she highlighted the sustainability initiatives in the palm oil industry, underscoring its commitment to environmental responsibility. She underscored the 100-year history of Malaysian Palm Oil, its global benefits, and commended the students for their enthusiasm for the MasterChef title and their interest in learning about this valuable crop. She encouraged their continued efforts and growth.





The Malaysian Palm Oil Council deserves commendation for playing a pivotal role in nurturing young culinary talent and promoting the numerous benefits of palm oil. The Youth Outreach Program at Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management exemplified the Council's commitment to culinary excellence, sustainability, and the promotion of a versatile and nutritious ingredient that has been a part of culinary traditions for generations.







About the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC)

The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) is an agency dedicated to positioning Malaysia as the global leader in certified sustainable palm oil. Through dedicated efforts, MPOC prioritises the promotion of Malaysian palm oil as a healthy, sustainable, and ethical choice for consumers worldwide, achieved by actively engaging with stakeholders and improving market access and acceptance of the MSPO certification.





The Council has a network of regional offices in China (Shanghai), India (Mumbai), the Middle East (Jeddah and Istanbul), Europe (Brussels and Russia) and Africa (Cairo and Johannesburg). Through its head office in Kuala Lumpur and the regional offices, MPOC plays a vital role in facilitating the Malaysian palm oil industry's trade expansion by constantly identifying and capitalising on the latest market trends and opportunities.





The plantation industry, particularly palm oil, is one of the main pillars of the Malaysian economy.

The palm oil sector has significantly contributed to providing a continuous inflow of export earnings by exporting raw commodity and value-added products to the global market. In 2022, palm oil contributed USD 27.56 billion in export earnings for Malaysia and accounted for 23.4% of the world's palm oil production and 31.1% of total palm oil exports.





For more information on MPOC and Malaysian palm oil, visit .



