Things Are About To Change With ACE Coming To YXP

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India From an obscure location to one known for almost everything, the emergence of Gurgaon as India's realty hotspot can be credited to its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Most real estate experts attribute Gurgaon's real estate growth to its connectivity to the IGI airport. Gurgaon's property market evolved from being virtually non-existent to a major player, primarily due to the airport. A similar surge in real estate can now be witnessed in Noida, thanks to upcoming projects on the Yamuna Expressway and the promise of higher returns due to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Ever since the government proposed establishing an international airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, real estate developers have been optimistic. With six runways set to be completed in the second phase, the Jewar Airport is slated to become Asia's largest airport. The news of Zurich Airport International AG securing the contract for developing the Noida airport has further fuelled optimism among real estate developers. The project's scope is so vast that it could completely reshape the dynamics of Noida's real estate market.



Ace Group coming up at Yamuna Expressway





It's often said that there is always an Ace up your sleeve which means the best is yet to come out. The same is the case with the YXP with the most admired name in real estate of NCR Ace is also coming to make its mark on the Yamuna Expressway with a highly anticipated project that is set to become one of the most desired developments in the region. Ever since its inception in 2010, the Ace Group has an impressive track record of accomplishments, boasting the successful completion of over ~15 million square feet of projects and the development of a sprawling 50-acre Ace Palm Floors Township. Presently, Ace Group is actively engaged in numerous ongoing projects, including joint ventures, encompassing an additional ~17 million square feet. Their portfolio includes a range of residential ventures, such as Ace Platinum, Ace City, Ace Aspire, Ace Golfshire, Ace Divino, Ace Parkway, and Ace Palm Floors, all of which have garnered significant attention and appreciation from satisfied customers. Furthermore, Ace Group has made its mark in the commercial sector with projects like City Square, Ace Studio, Ace Capitol, and Ace Medley. Now, they are set to contribute to the transformation of the Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway belt with their upcoming project on the Yamuna Expressway. For more information - acegroupindia .





We've witnessed how seamless connectivity from the IGI Airport to Gurgaon boosted the latter's real estate growth. Experts believe that the upcoming Jewar International Airport will shift investors' focus from Gurgaon to Noida. Real estate analysts firmly believe that the construction of Jewar International Airport will revitalize the property market in nearby areas, especially Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway, while also fostering full-scale commercial development in the region. With an estimated cost of INR 34,000 crore, the Jewar Airport will alleviate traffic at the IGI Airport and create numerous employment opportunities, revitalizing commercial projects on the Yamuna Expressway. It is expected to induce a massive infrastructure boost and enhance the liveability of the surrounding areas. To attract investors from across India, Noida required a substantial infrastructure upgrade. Thanks to the new airport, this region will experience significant real estate developments. The Noida Airport is India's first airport that will feature an integrated multi-modal cargo hub. Being one of its kind, this Airport will have zero emissions. After its completion, it will be Asia's largest airport. The airport will house a well-equipped Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling Depot. The airport will be linked to a high-speed railway between Delhi and Varanasi. Post its completion, Uttar Pradesh will be the first Indian state to have five international airports, currently, Kerala tops the charts with 4. The airport will cover a total area of 5,000 hectares. All major highways and expressways in the near vicinity will be connected to the Jewar International Airport. The dedicated cargo terminal of the airport will have an initial capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes. Based on the future demands, it will be increased to 80 lakh metric tonnes. The Noida International Airport boasts several strategic location advantages. It will be around 130 kilometres from Agra and 72 kilometres from India's capital city. Plans are underway to connect the IGI Airport with the Jewar Airport via the metro railway to enhance connectivity. This airport is located ~50 kilometres from Noida and ~30 kilometres from Greater Noida. The increase in business activities will create numerous employment opportunities. People are more likely to invest in residential and commercial properties in and around Noida.





Noida and its property micro markets are popular for affordable residential projects. For instance, the residential projects on Yamuna Expressway have become popular due to their affordability. Slowly, Noida's real estate market shifted its focus to luxurious residences and attracted some big-ticket investors. Mobile companies like Vivo and LG and retail chains Bikanerwala and Patanjali are a few renowned names that have already started setting up their manufacturing units in this zone. In the past year, commercial activity such as warehousing has seen a drastic increase. The upcoming retail and hospitality projects will likely drive up the prices of commercial real estate in the area. The region is on the brink of evolving into a technology hub, with prominent companies like Microsoft, Samsung, and Dixon Technologies already having established their presence, and more are expected to follow suit. In addition to Microsoft, the area already houses HCL and Tech Mahindra. Notably, Microsoft's India Development Centre spans 1.5 lakh square feet, with plans for a massive 6.45 lakh square feet data centre in the pipeline, valued at approximately Rs. 1,800 crore, according to recent market reports. Dixon Technologies, for instance, currently operates 8 units in the area and intends to establish 3 more. Yotta is also in the process of setting up an expansive data centre spanning over 300,000 square feet in Greater Noida. These collective developments are poised to solidify the Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway (YXP) belt as a prominent investment destination for leading IT companies, telecom equipment giants, and data centres.





Considering the real estate property development potential in the area, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will build an elevated road. Moreover, YEIDA will also construct a Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS) to make commuting easier for residents and passengers. There are also plans to set up a 'pod taxi' or driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) to facilitate connectivity between the airport and Film City in Noida.





Among the best builders in NCR, Ace has a reputed history of delivering projects with quality on time. The group's recent commercial projects like ACE153, Ace Capitol and Ace Medley Avenue are considered as three of the most highly successful projects in Noida. Taking Ace's brilliance in notice in creating outstanding projects in Noida there is no doubt that this new commercial project on the Yamuna Expressway will be no less in terms of your returns on investments. The project is planned to offer exceptional amenities and facilities for a futuristic business world.

In terms of this new project's location, apart from the airport, it also boasts noticeable landmarks such as the F1 circuit, the new film city, and the recently announced Olympic city. For investors, this is the right time to buy properties on Yamuna Expressway and Ace with its new project here is the right choice for any business enthusiast or a serial entrepreneur because of its noticeable success among the builders in Noida and Greater Noida.





For more information, please visit

acegroupindia .