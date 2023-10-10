Nextwealth Increases Its Footprint Through Expanded Global Partnership With Jumio

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India NextWealth, a leading pure play

data services provider in the country, announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Jumio , the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and compliance solutions. With this partnership, NextWealth will renew and expand its work to provide identity verification services for

Jumio, allowing Jumio to continue accelerating its innovation in the arena of automated, technology-driven solutions. For NextWealth, this long-term partnership will help to add more centers in small towns in keeping with its purpose of generating local employment.





NextWealth, with its proven track record of hiring and developing talent, and delivering enterprise-grade quality at scale, will enable Jumio to ensure seamless continuity of their global business and scale its operations securely.





“Jumio's mission to make the internet a safer place relies on the ongoing development of innovative fraud prevention solutions to thwart cybercriminals and their increasingly sophisticated tactics,” said Stuart Wells, Jumio CTO .“Partnering with NextWealth enables Jumio to focus on our core business and technology objectives and support our customers wherever they do business across the globe.”







“We are excited about expanding our partnership and supporting Jumio in its growth journey. The partnership between NextWealth and Jumio will further cement our position as one of the largest pure play, AI/ML-driven data services players in the country,” said Mythily Ramesh, NextWealth CEO .“NextWealth's portfolio of digital solutions and service offerings will provide Jumio international-level quality, with the flexibility to manage business fluctuations in a secure business ecosystem. This will enable Jumio's customers to have a smooth and seamless experience combined with the assurance of security and trust.”







About NextWealth

NextWealth is in the business of providing world-class Information Technologies and Business Process Management Services, specializing in AI/ML data services. The customers are across AI/ML tech, e-commerce, Fintech, Healthcare and other domains.





NextWealth delivers its services in a managed services model, at scale, with enterprise grade quality, variability, and flexibility and at affordable price points.





Based in Bangalore, India, NextWealth has developed a unique Distributed Delivery Model to deliver these services from delivery centres located in small towns across India. Today, NextWealth has seven centres in four different states employing about 4,500 graduates, delivering over 300 million data transactions. NextWealth's customer advocacy speaks for itself with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73, which is one of the highest in the IT industry. NextWealth has won many industry awards on its innovative Model and excellence in business services.





About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced identity proofing, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.







Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.





Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.





To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio .