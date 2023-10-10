Tottenham, AC Milan take helm as leaders in respective football leagues

(MENAFN) Tottenham and AC Milan have taken the helm as leaders in their respective football leagues, with Tottenham rising to the top of the English Premier League and AC Milan claiming the lead in the Italian Serie A. In an unexpected turn of events, the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, faced a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal during week 8 of the competition. Gabriel Martinelli became the hero of the match by netting a crucial goal in the 86th minute. This loss marked Manchester City's second consecutive defeat in the league, despite commencing the season with a perfect record of six wins. As a result, they surrendered their top spot in the league standings.



Meanwhile, Tottenham secured their newfound leadership position in the Premier League by defeating Luton Town 1-0, with Micky van de Ven scoring the decisive goal in the 52nd minute. However, Tottenham faced a challenge when Yves Bissouma received a red card in the 49th minute, leaving them to navigate the match with reduced manpower.



In another Premier League fixture, Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion. Mohamed Salah showcased his scoring prowess by finding the net in the 40th and 46th minutes for Liverpool, while Simon Adingra (20th minute) and Lewis Dunk (78th minute) registered goals for Brighton, resulting in a shared outcome.



Aston Villa and Wolverhampton also settled for a 1-1 draw, ensuring that the points were evenly split between the two teams. In a different matchup, Manchester United, who are among the competitors in Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League Group A, managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford.

