IMF preserves global GDP gain estimation for 2023 at 3 percent, partly drops for 2024

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made an announcement that it is maintaining its GDP growth projection for the global economy at 3 percent for 2023, but it has slightly reduced its outlook for 2024 to 2.9 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points.



According to the IMF's report, the growth expectations for advanced countries remain unchanged at 1.5 percent for 2023 and 1.4 percent for 2024.



For emerging markets, the IMF anticipates GDP growth to be at 4 percent for both 2023 and 2024, which is slightly lower than its previous forecast in July, where it had predicted 4.1 percent growth for 2024.



Within the euro area, the forecast indicates a growth rate of 0.7 percent for 2023, which is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points, and 1.2 percent for 2024, a decrease of 0.3 points.



Looking at major Eurozone economies, Germany is expected to see a contraction of 0.5 percent this year and a growth of 0.9 percent next year, with both expectations experiencing a decline.



In contrast, the IMF's projections for the US economy indicate growth of 2.1 percent for this year and 1.5 percent for the following year, representing an increase compared to their previous report.

