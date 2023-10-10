Max Verstappen clinches victory at Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1

(MENAFN) Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull Racing, clinched victory at the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1 on Sunday, a remarkable achievement that came just one day after he secured his third consecutive world title. Verstappen, who had already secured the championship, triumphed in the 57-lap race at the Lusail International Circuit with an impressive time of 1 hour, 27 minutes, and 39.168 seconds, adding to the jubilation of his recent championship win.



Oscar Piastri from McLaren secured the second position in the race, finishing 4.83 seconds behind Verstappen. Piastri's teammate, Lando Norris, completed the podium, claiming the third spot in Qatar. The race, however, witnessed a dramatic incident as Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collided in the first lap, forcing Hamilton to retire early from the competition. Russell, despite the incident, managed to secure the fourth position in the Qatar Grand Prix.



This victory marked Verstappen's 14th win of the season and further solidified his position at the top of the driver standings with an impressive 433 points. His teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Perez, currently holds the second position in the standings with 224 points, although he finished 10th in the Qatar Grand Prix.



Looking ahead in the Formula 1 calendar, the next race, Round 19, is scheduled to take place on October 22 in Austin, Texas, USA. The season will conclude with Round 23 in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

