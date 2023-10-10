Global Enriched Flour Market Size To Reach USD 333.65 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enriched flour market size is expected to reach USD 333.65 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness among individuals regarding proper nutrition is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Enriched white bread and other enriched grain products are rich in iron, vitamin B including thiamin, niacin, riboflavin, and folic acid, and complex carbohydrates. Thiamin improves digestion and enhances the body's fat and carbohydrate metabolism. Riboflavin is an important vitamin that aids the body's protein utilization which contributes to market revenue growth. By incorporating these nutrients into flour, enriched flour helps to ensure that the finished products, such as bread, pasta, and cereals, have essential vitamins and minerals, thereby addressing nutrient inadequacies and driving market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Rising demand for packaged and convenience food products is another factor driving the market revenue growth. The addition of nutrients to white flour that are eliminated during milling is known as flour enrichment. It is used in bread, cakes, cookies, and quick breads. Enriched flour provides extended shelf life to packaged and convenience food products. Food manufacturers use enriched flour to ensure that their products maintain a consistent taste, texture, and appearance hence contributing to the market revenue growth. However, it is still a refined flour, which means that it has been stripped of most of its nutrients which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. During the enrichment process other vitamins and minerals, such as zinc, magnesium, selenium, and vitamin E, were also lost, but only iron and B vitamins were restored. Grain processing not only destroys vitamins and minerals, but it also removes natural antioxidants, fiber, and protein, which are not replaced. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 165.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 333.65 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Enrichment, source, product type, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cargill ADM, Associated British Foods plc, Ingredion, General Mills Inc., Parrish & Heimbecker, SunOpta, Ingredion, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Informa Markets. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global enriched flour market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global enriched flour market report are:



Cargill, Incorporated.

ADM.

Associated British Foods plc.

Ingredion.

General Mills Inc.

Parrish & Heimbecker.

SunOpta.

Ingredion.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. Informa Markets.

Strategic Development

On 5 June 2023, SunOpta, announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Seven Sundays. Seven Sundays introduced the first-ever Oat Protein Cereal created with SunOpta's Oat Gold, a nutrient-rich recycled oat protein powder derived from oat milk manufacturing. Seven Sundays expanded its product lines with an upcycled oat protein ingredient created by SunOpta as a result of this collaboration.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The vitamins segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Vitamins are added back nutrients after they have been removed during the milling process. Vitamin enriched flour aids in increasing nutritional value of baked foods which in turn contributes to revenue growth of this segment. It also aids in prevention of nutrient deficiencies, particularly in persons who do not consume a lot of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It assists in lowering the chance of acquiring chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and cancer which is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The cereals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for cereals since they are high in dietary protein, iron, vitamin B complex, vitamin E, carbs, niacin, riboflavin, thiamine, fiber, and trace minerals that are beneficial to both humans and animals is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment. Consuming fortified cereal aids in the prevention of nutrient deficits. Small children, vegetarians, and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers especially benefit from fortified cereals. Fortifying foods with folic acid helps to lower the frequency of birth abnormalities which in turn is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The legumes segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for legume flour since it contains magnesium, iron, and zinc, as well as vitamin E, B vitamins, and carotenoids which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Legume flours are less expensive than bean protein and fiber extracts. Legumes provide numerous health benefits, they are low in fat, cholesterol-free, and have the same amount of calcium as a glass of milk which is also driving revenue growth of this segment. The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for packaged and convenience food products among consumers in countries such as India, and China is a major factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. People are becoming more conscious of eating a nutritious diet, and enriched flours to increase the nutritional value of baked goods. Enriched flours are commonly found in convenience foods including bread, pasta, and cereal. Moreover, rising demand for enriched flour among household consumers is another factor contributing to the market revenue growth in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global enriched flour market on the basis of enrichment, source, product type, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region:



Enrichment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Vitamins



Minerals

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Cereals



Legumes

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Bread Flour



Cake Flour



Pastry Flour

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Bakery & confectionery



Beverages



Baby Food



Soups & Snacks



Prepared Meals

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Retail Stores



Online Retail

Wholesale

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Household Consumers



Food Manufacturers and Processors

Foodservice Industry

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Food Certification Market By Application (Processed Meat & Poultry, Organic Food, Dairy Products, Seafood, Beverages, Infant Food, Others), By Type (ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, SQF, FSSAI, BRC, Others), By Risk (Low Risk, High Risk), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Tea Extracts Market By Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Form (Liquid, Powder, Encapsulated), By Type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Others), By Distribution Channel, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Pet Food Packaging Market By Types of Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metals), By Packaging Type (Cans, Pouches, Bags, Cartons), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), and By Regions, Forecasts to 2027.

Food Tech Market By Technology Type (Mobile App, Websites), By Service Type (Online Food Delivery, Online Grocery Delivery, OTT & Convenience Services), By Product Type (Meat, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market By End-use (Hotel and Restaurant, Food Processing Industry, Beverage Industry), By Application (Consumer Engagement, Quality Control, and Safety Compliance), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Smart Food Market By End Products (Dairy Products, Bakery products, Meat products, Confectionary, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), By Food type (Encapsulated Food, Functional Food, Genetically Modified Food), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

Food Antioxidants Market By Application (Prepared Food, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Source (Fruits and Vegetables, Spices and Herbs, Botanical Extracts), and By Region, Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Green Tea Market

Organic Seeds Market

Cannabis Cultivation Market

Sports Nutrition Market

Canned Tuna Market

Herbal Tea Market

Floating Farms Market

Gourmet Salt Market

nutraceutical ingredients market

non thermal pasteurization market

food traceability market

food thickeners market

food enzymes market

cold chain monitoring market

fruit & vegetable processing market

food vacuum machine market

lactase market

food-grade gases market

mushroom cultivation market natural sweeteners market





Tags Enriched Flour Market size Enriched Flour Market trend Enriched Flour Market growth Enriched Flour Market share Related Links