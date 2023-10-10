Oxbridge Re Joins Webull's Corporate Connect Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR ) , (the“Company”), today announced that it has begun participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Servic .



The Oxbridge Re page on the Webull Corporate Connect Service will provide real-time Company updates, important announcements, and other relevant content such as news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

“We are eager to join Webull Corporate Connect Service to enhance transparency and foster a stronger connection with our shareholders,” said Oxbridge Re Chairman and CEO Jay Madhu.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( ) (NASDAQ: OXBR) (NASDAQ: OXBRW) (“Oxbridge Re”) is a Cayman Islands exempted company. Oxbridge Re currently operates through its primary active subsidiaries, SurancePlus, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.



SurancePlus: is a Web3-focused subsidiary that currently leverages blockchain technology to democratize access to high-return reinsurance contracts via digital securities. In its first offering, SurancePlus innovated upon Oxbridge Re NS' existing product to issue digitized reinsurance securities that comply with US Securities laws and offer greater investment flexibility. Oxbridge Re plans to expand the digital securities offered through SurancePlus into several new investment areas over the coming years. ( )

Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited: A licensed reinsurer that provides reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Oxbridge Re NS: A licensed reinsurer that operates as a special purpose vehicle/side-car providing third-party accredited investors with access to reinsurance contracts with returns uncorrelated to the financial markets. This is done through the use of a participating note.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp: Oxbridge Re is also the founding and lead investor of the sponsor of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), that recently completed its business combination with Jet Inc, which currently trades under symbol“JTAI”.

The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols“OXBR” and“OXBRW,” respectively.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 30th March, 2023. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

About Webull Financial

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group serves tens of millions of users from over 180 countries, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options and fractional shares, through Webull's trading platform, which is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Webull also offers investment education services, with lessons covering a wide range of topics.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570







