Verifone Announces New Industry-Veteran CEO

Patel comes to Verifone after 10 years at First Data Corporation and Fiserv, where he gained substantial fintech expertise across payments, software and services. Prior to that, Patel spent 16 years at JPMorgan, in a variety of roles. Most recently he served as Fiserv's EVP and Co-Head Financial Institution Group, responsible for one of Fiserv's largest business units with a primary focus on all payment-related solutions.

“I have been watching Verifone's impressive transformation over the last several years, and I am excited to be joining as CEO of this truly global and iconic company to further its customer-centered strategy of bringing innovative and secure commerce solutions to market,” said Patel.“The payments space remains extremely fast paced and exciting, and Verifone's solutions are on the cutting edge. We will continue architecting class-leading solutions across the globe for every type and size of customer from physical and digital businesses to global FinTechs and financial service firms.”

Kohlsdorf has been CEO since August 2023. In that time, he has focused on and been successful in enhancing employee, customer and shareholder satisfaction, as well as broadening current partnerships and starting new ones.“It's been a great experience closely witnessing the tenacity and dedication of Verifone employees and seeing how their efforts and the solutions they bring forth delight our customers. Verifone is poised for continued success in all markets and verticals, and I am confident Himanshu is poised to continue its upward trajectory.” Kohlsdorf will remain on Verifone's Board of Directors.

Patel will set the strategy and focus for more than 4,500 payments architect and commerce expert employees who provide in-person, online and omnichannel commerce solutions to all business verticals in all corners of the world. Verifone's platform continues to grow rapidly, with gateways currently processing more than 14B transactions annually and Verifone systems handling trillions in global commerce.

“We're very excited to bring Himanshu on to lead Verifone. His industry experience and track record of success are world class and will serve him well in ensuring customer satisfaction while leading Verifone's amazing employees in driving valuable solutions to market,” said Peter Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners.

