Turmalina Discovers High-Grade Gold Vein System Including 17.9 G/T Au Over 1.18 M

Initial mapping and sampling at Veta Rica defined a low-sulfidation epithermal quartz vein, 1 to 6 m wide, outcropping over 300 meters of strike length that returned rock chip assays of up to 56 g/t Au (Figures 1 & 5). Two holes were drilled from the same drill pad with both intersecting high-grade gold at depth (see core photos in Figure 4) including:



4.4 m @ 6.4 g/t Au ; SFDH-078 from 36.6 m.



Including 0.5 m @28.6 g/t Au from 36.6 m.

And 0.45 m @ 14.12 g/t Au from 38.85 m.

8.75 m @ 3.5 g/t Au ; SFDH-079 from 42 m.



Including 6.0 m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 42 m. Including 1.18 m @ 17.9 g/t Au from 42 m.

Follow up mapping has defined a series of epithermal veins extending for up to 1.5 km, both along strike, and parallel with, the drilled Veta Rica vein, with assay results pending (Figure 5). Mapping is ongoing and the system remains open along strike and at depth. The Project area is located within a known epithermal gold belt: The nearest such epithermal system is located at Austral Gold's Casposo mine, 70 km south of the Veta Rica discovery. Casposo produced, between 2011 and 2015, 283,000 oz of gold and 9.6M oz of silver with average grades of 4.8 g/t Au and 183 g/t Ag. Between 2017 and 2019 another 32,000 oz of gold and 3 M oz of silver were produced before the mill was placed back into care and maintenance.





Figure 1: Veta Rica Surface map and sections showing drill holes. Rock chip sampling of the Veta Rica vein 300m west of the drill target returned grades of up to 27 g/t Au.

The drilling program also tested the Ethan breccia pipe, a large (~ 200 m long by 100 m wide; Figure 7) tourmaline breccia pipe that returned strong surface trench assays (i.e. 30m @ 0.8 % Cu). Two reverse circulation (RC) and three diamond holes were drilled at the Ethan Breccia. These scout holes intercepted the strongest tourmaline breccia mineralization discovered to date at the Project outside of the high-grade San Francisco breccia, with intercepts including:



31 m @ 0.42 % Cu, 0.31 g/t Au & 2 g/t Ag (0.66 % CuEq) ; SFRC-061 from 3 m.

Including 10 m @ 0.72 % Cu, 0.53 g/t Au & 5 g/t Ag (1.2 % CuEq) from 6 m.

8 m @ 0.71 % Cu, 0.68 g/t Au & 1 g/t Ag (1.2 % CuEq) ; SFDH-062 from 27 m.

33.8 m @ 0.45 % Cu, 0.18 g/t Au & 5 g/t Ag (0.63 % CuEq) ; SFDH-063 from surface. Including 14 m @ 0.72 % Cu, 0.16 g/t Au & 9 g/t Ag (0.93 % CuEq) from surface



Mr James Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, states:

“We are very pleased to announce that the San Francisco project has delivered Turmalina an exciting development with the discovery of high-grade gold in the extensive Veta Rica epithermal vein system. This mineralization is similar to that of several epithermal mines located along-strike of our project, including Austral Gold's Casposo Mine, located 70 km to the south. Ony two holes have been drilled into this new discovery, and both holes have returned grades of over 17 g/t Au. Ongoing surface work has already extended the strike length of the vein system from 300 m to over 1.5 km. To have intercepted high-grade gold veins in such a prolific epithermal gold district continues to demonstrate the value of our large land package in San Juan: the largest gold producer and most mining-friendly state in Argentina.

“While the San Francisco breccia pipe is an outstanding high-grade asset, we are pleased to add the Ethan Breccia to our portfolio of mineralized breccias. It's encouraging to see the strong copper mineralization in shallow drilling at Ethan, a breccia pipe that is nearly four times the width of the San Francisco pipe, and our team is currently reviewing and modelling the results.”





Figure 2: Veta Rica discovery hole drill core being examined by CEO James Rogers.

Three other prospects were tested during the program. Eight holes were drilled to test intrusion-hosted stockwork veining at Tres Magos, returning multiple short intervals of Ag-Pb-Zn±Cu-Au mineralization (i.e. 1.3m of 0.5% Cu, 13 g/t Ag, 0.3 % Pb & 0.4 % Zn; 0.9 % CuEq, SFDH-076 from 51.8 m). Three holes were drilled to test intermediate sulfidation epithermal veins at Veta Amarilla, which returned short intervals of Ag-Au-Pb-Zn mineralization (i.e. 1 m @ 18 g/t Ag, 0.3 g/t Au, 0.5 % Pb & 0.2 % Zn; 0.5 % CuEq, SFDH-071 from 28 m). Three holes testing low sulfidation epithermal quartz veins at Veta Alumbrera did not return any significant results. Intersections for all prospects are listed in Table 2.





Figure 3: Map showing the block of properties controlled by Turmalina Metals with the drill targets locations drilled in this campaign and the San Francisco Breccia.

Current Work

Initial exploration efforts at San Francisco were focussed on breccia mineralization. Through the Company's extensive exploration work, led by Chico Azevedo, the project has greatly expanded into highly prospective areas containing a number of vein, intrusion-related, porphyry and breccia targets.

While the San Francisco breccia pipe remains one of the highest-grade tourmaline Cu-Au breccia pipes ever discovered (see select results in Table 1) the Company is most excited about the exploration potential for high-grade gold-silver and polymetallic vein types and other mineralization styles. The Veta Rica discovery exemplifies the style of epithermal mineralization commonly found in the district.

The Turmalina technical team is currently in the field continuing surface work on the new Veta Rica discovery along with other nearby targets. A follow up diamond drilling program is currently being planned to further test the Veta Rica target along strike and at depth. Our team is also currently modelling the Ethan Breccia discovery with an aim of designing follow-up drill holes in this large breccia system.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 1,225,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors, employees, and consultants, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years.

Additionally, the Company has granted 5,400,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan (the“RSU Plan”) and which have a two-year vesting period.

About The San Francisco Project

The 40,340 ha San Francisco project is located in the pro-mining province of San Juan, Argentina, a country where there are currently 12 operating mines, 5 in construction and 20 in pre-feasibility/feasibility stage. The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure and is 130 km northeast of the regional capital San Juan.

The San Francisco Project was assembled around, and includes, one of the highest-grade tourmaline breccias of the same name. The land position at San Francisco was expanded in 2022 and now includes multiple mineralized targets including more than 60 breccias, intrusion-related gold and epithermal vein-type targets.

Turmalina has developed an operational centre in the town of Villa Nueva, where the local community welcomes new exploration efforts in the region.

Turmalina has several option agreements to acquire 100% of certain titles of the SFDLA project and a right to explore and exploit other titles from the government of San Juan.

Table 1: Selected highlight of previous Company drilling at the San Francisco Breccia Pipe