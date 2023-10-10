Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Appoints José E. Cil To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings," "Norwegian",“NCLH” or the "Company") today announced the appointment of José E. Cil to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as a new independent director, effective October 6, 2023. With Mr. Cil's appointment, the Board has expanded from eight to nine members, seven of whom are independent. Mr. Cil will serve as a member of the Company's Audit Committee.



“We are pleased to welcome a highly experienced executive of José's caliber to our Board,” said Russell W. Galbut, chairman of the Board.“His appointment reflects our commitment to regularly evaluating our board to bring the right mix of skills and expertise to the table to guide Norwegian's long-term strategy to unlock growth and drive shareholder value.”

“José has a decades-long track record of successfully leading premier organizations and I am confident that he will be a strong addition to our Board,” said Harry J. Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.“His collaborative leadership style, results-oriented mindset and proven ability to transform and grow global businesses will be a tremendous asset to enhance the collective expertise of our board. His deep knowledge of the restaurant industry also has significant parallels to the cruise industry, and we look forward to benefitting from his wealth of experience as we enhance our strategic vision and position the Company for long-term success.”

Mr. Cil served as Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI”) from January 2019 to March 2023. RBI is a global enterprise that owns some of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world, including Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes® and Firehouse Subs®. During his tenure, RBI expanded globally while maintaining a strong focus on financial results and returning capital to shareholders. In addition to leading RBI through the pandemic and subsequent recovery, Mr. Cil also led the company's digital transformation efforts, development of its sustainability framework, Restaurant Brands for Good, and execution of its $1 billion acquisition of Firehouse Subs. He received numerous accolades during his tenure including being named Restaurant Leader of the Year by Restaurant Business Magazine in 2021 and a 2021 South Florida Ultimate CEO honoree by South Florida Business Journal.

Prior to being named CEO of RBI, Mr. Cil spent 20 years in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Burger King, including serving as Global President of Burger King from December 2014 to January 2019 and President of Burger King Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) from November 2010 to December 2014. Mr. Cil also has experience as a board member having served on the board of directors for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. from January 2015 to February 2020 and currently as a director of privately held Restaurant Brands Iberia.

A leader in the South Florida community, José is also involved in several organizations that promote the economic development of Florida, serving as a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, as Council Member on the Florida Council of 100, a Member of the Board of Visit Florida, a Member of the Executive Board of Advisors of Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, and was recently appointed to the Board of Advisors of Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Miami.

Mr. Cil is a graduate of Tulane University and started his career practicing law after earning his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is the leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 31 ships and more than 65,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH has six additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, adding nearly 16,500 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .

