3D Printing Market To Surpass USD 105.99 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 24.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 18.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 105.99 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global 3D Printing Market Forecast, 2023-2030." Major driving factors such as promptly surging digitization, bolstering implementation of progressive technologies like Industry 4.0, smart factories, robotics, Machine Learning (ML), and others are predicted to thrust the demand for online 3D printing for simulation intentions.

Request a Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development April 2023: Printing equipment supplier, Nexa3D acquired AddiFab to expand its printing technology. This takeover will incorporate NXE 400 SLA 3D printers with AddiFab's Freeform Injection Molding technology. Optomec Inc. delivered a 3D printed electronics system to the U.S.-based healthcare manufacturer. The system will be used for production of diagnostic medical devices. Key Takeaways

3D printing market size in North America was USD 6.83 billion in 2022

Manufacturers' growing investments in 3D technology to boost the market.

In 2021, automotive industry held a maximum share. By technology, fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technology holds maximum share followed by manufacturing industry.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global 3D printing market are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), The ExOne Company (Germany), voxeljet AG (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Redwire Corporation (U.S.), Envisiontec, Inc. (Germany), Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.), HP, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (GE Additive) (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.).”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 105.99 Billion Base Year 2022 3D Printing Market Size in 2022 USD 18.33 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Component, Technology, Application, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:





Driving Factors:



Crucial Investments of Governments and Tech Mega-Companies to Nurture Market Growth

Numerous nations across the world are facing substantial digital disturbances in progressive production technologies.

The U.S. is a possible user of 3D technology. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Department of Defence involved this technology as an indispensable ability in their budget. Even tech software mega-companies such as Autodesk, Microsoft, and HP have unveiled products intended at additive and 3D printing manufacturing.





Segmentation

By Component



Hardware

Software Services

By Technology



Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Polyjet

Multi Jet Fusion

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Binder Jetting

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP)

Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

By Application



Prototyping

Production

Proof of Concept Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others)

By End User



Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Architecture and Construction

Consumer Products

Education Others (Food, Fashion, and Others)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead due to Increasing Spending in Advanced Countries

North America held the largest 3D printing market share in the global market primarily owing to surging spending on progressive manufacturing technologies by established nations such as Canada and the U.S.

Europe holds the second-highest market share in the global market. The demand for this technology is elevated among small and medium-sized industries that necessitate great-speed, dependable, and low-cost examples for manufacturing intentions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the biggest CAGR during the forecast period.





Quick Buy - 3D Printing Market Research Report:





Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Industry Giants to Focus on Product Rollout to Underpin Their Portfolios

The competitive scenario of global 3D printing suggests leading companies could emphasize organic and inorganic strategies. Both new entrants and well-established players are likely to inject funds into product launches, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions.





FAQs

How big is the 3D printing market?

The global 3D printing market size was USD 18.33 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 105.99 billion by 2030.

How fast is the 3D printing market growing?

The global 3D printing market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

3D Printing Market





3D Printing Market Forecast, 2023-2030 Tags 3D Printing 3D Printing Market 3D Printing Market Size 3D Printing Market Growth 3D Printing Market Share