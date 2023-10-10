Santo Mining Corp. Announces Launch Of Revitalized Website And Introduction Of New Trade Name Highbloc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Frank Yglesias-BertheauMEDELLIN, ANTOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs with trade name HighBloc (USOTC:SANP), stands at the forefront of the 4th industrial revolution, for the cannabis industry, providing an extensive suite of 4Software-as-a-Service (4SaaS) offerings. Beyond blockchain, the firm also specializes in integrating advanced technologies, including IoT, AI, NFTs, and Data Analytics. Today, announces the launch of a newly redesigned corporate website ( ). This update is inline, with Santo's digital transformation, and we are proud to introduce our new trade name – "HighBloc."Frank Yglesias CEO of SANTO stated: "These changes, both in our digital presence and brand identity, are expected to strengthen Santo Mining Corp.'s position as a leader in the 4IR-driven cannabis industry."ABOUT USVisit our website: We are a forward-thinking firm rooted in the 4th industrial revolution, dedicated to providing comprehensive "4SaaS" (4IR Software-as-a-Service) solutions. In addition to blockchain, we harness other innovative technologies like IoT, AI, NFTs, and Data Analytics, specifically catering to the cannabis industry. Emulating the SaaS model, we design, manage, and optimize these advanced services, ensuring cannabis businesses flourish in today's digital era.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTThis communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry inwhich the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

