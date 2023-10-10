San Francisco Business School Launched Free Mini-Programs For Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SFBS Programs

San Francisco Business School (sanfranciscobs) Launched Free Mini-Programs for Professionals. All you need is to sign up. No card is required.

San Francisco Business School (SFBS) has been formed by business professors, business professionals, and industry enthusiasts to offer premium and affordable business education to professionals around the globe.

Free SFBS Mini-Programs

After helping thousands of professionals, San Francisco Business School launched its online business education programs. And they offer one-hour, Free Business Courses on their website.



SFBS's vision is to be the go-to internet platform for any kind of executive education that professionals need to enhance their competence. Their mission is to deliver affordable and high-quality courses for professionals seeking to advance their salary and career.

Become a game-changer in the Industry.

SFBS online programs just got upgraded with Generative AI modules.

Cutting-edge curriculum designed in guidance with industry and academia to develop job-ready skills is waiting. Learn more at the SFBS website :

The business environment is an ever-changing world. Change is inevitable in every aspect of life as well as in the global marketplace. SFBS strives to keep up the pace of the changing business world and help our learners to be pioneers in their industry.

Deliver WOW Through Education

Business education is a must to enhance professionals' competence and it cannot be expensive. SFBS works every day to offer the best premium executive education programs with flexible online courses at a fraction of the cost of other business education providers.

"Change is inevitable. Growth is optional" says John C. Maxwell. Only the "adapters" can survive and advance their career in a changing environment. To ensure growth, one must be competent, and being competent is possible only through extensive education.

Professional Certification Renewal

SFBS does not only provide business programs. Professionals who hold professional certifications from PMI, Scrum Alliance, ISC2, ISACA, EC-Council, and many other certification bodies need to earn continuing education credits to renew their certifications over a certain period of years.

San Francisco Business School comes with a solution for the continuing education needs of professional certification holders. Attending SFBS continuing education programs, earn credits, and help in renewing professional certifications online. View All Programs :

