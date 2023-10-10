(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trigo Blockchain Inc. Announces the Upcoming Launch of TrigoVerse Platform

- Navneet KumarLONDON SOUTH, LONDON SOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TrigoBlockchain Inc., a leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, is thrilled to announce the impending launch of its groundbreaking TrigoVerse platform. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Navneet Kumar, the platform has been meticulously developed and is currently undergoing extensive audits and quality checks to ensure a secure and seamless user experience.TrigoVerse is set to revolutionize the way individuals and businesses engage with blockchain technology, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of services that cater to both novice users and seasoned blockchain enthusiasts. This highly anticipated launch has garnered tremendous excitement within the TrigoBlockchain community, as well as the broader blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.About TrigoVerseTrigoVerse is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to empower users with an array of cutting-edge features and services. With a commitment to transparency, security, and innovation, TrigoVerse aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world of blockchain.Key Highlights of TrigoVerseUser-Friendly Interface: TrigoVerse provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, ensuring accessibility for both beginners and experts in the blockchain space.Security: Security is paramount, and TrigoVerse has implemented robust security measures to protect user assets and data.Diverse Services: TrigoVerse offers a wide range of services, including but not limited to decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, NFT marketplaces, staking, and more.Audit and Quality Assurance: The TrigoBlockchain team is dedicated to delivering a platform of the highest quality. Rigorous audits and quality checks are being conducted to ensure a seamless and secure user experience from day one.Community-Driven: TrigoVerse places a strong emphasis on community involvement and feedback. Users will have the opportunity to shape the platform's future through active participation and collaboration.Navneet Kumar, CEO of TrigoBlockchain Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming launch, stating, "TrigoVerse represents a significant milestone in our journey to bring blockchain technology to the masses. We are committed to delivering a platform that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our community and users worldwide. The extensive audits and quality checks are a testament to our unwavering dedication to security and reliability."The TrigoBlockchain community is eagerly anticipating the public launch of TrigoVerse, which is expected to be a game-changer in the blockchain landscape.About TrigoBlockchain Inc.TrigoBlockchain Inc. is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency company committed to driving innovation and adoption in the blockchain space. With a visionary team and a commitment to excellence, TrigoBlockchain continues to develop solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the digital economy.Trigo has also joined forces with Coinbase, a leading crypto payment processor. What sets this collaboration apart is that Coinbase users can participate in our Pre IGO sale with zero fees. It's a testament to our dedication to making the Trigo experience as accessible and user-friendly as possible.Token Details:Name: Trigo (TRG)Total Supply: 1,000,000,000TRG Soft Cap: $2,000,000 USDExchange Rate: 1 USDT = 10 TRGSupported Currencies: BNB & Coinbase Supported CurrenciesMinimum Purchase: 50 USDSale Starts: October 1, 2023Sale Ends: December 29, 2023Kevin Ford, the Media Advisor of Trigo Blockchain Inc and a driving force behind the project, expressed his excitement about the project's future. "Trigo is more than just a platform; it's a vision. We're here to revolutionize gaming and the Metaverse, and we invite you to be a part of this incredible journey," said Ford.Reach us through:Kevin FordMedia Advisor+1 203 513 4031{ ] for the latest updates and announcements.

