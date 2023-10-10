Security Screening Market Projected To Reach US$ 15 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Close To 10%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The security screening market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% to reach US$14,995.386 million in 2028 from US$7,862.590 million in 2021.

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the security screening market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$14,995.386 million by 2028.The market is expected to thrive due to factors like keen demand for security in response to increasing terrorist activities worldwide and the need for surveillance and safety in public venues like malls, airports, and train stations. Advances in sensor technologies are also contributing to the expansion of this market. Additionally, government initiatives and ongoing product innovations are key factors fueling growth in the security screening industry.Security screening involves the use of devices and methods to enhance public safety and security by verifying the authenticity of individuals and detecting potential threats. This process includes scanning both luggage and individuals. Security screening measures are engineered to withstand high levels of stress for brief periods, making them suitable for military, commercial, and general industries seeking to protect their systems from theft, attacks, and losses.The Security screening market is experiencing positive growth due to increased security measures in the aviation industry and the rising demand for biometric screening in the private sector. An example of this is the TSA's introduction of modern face recognition technology for passenger identification at LAX security checkpoints in March 2022. Additionally, according to the OSI annual report published in 2022, OSI security revenue increased from US$ 633.30 million in 2021 to US$ 663.20 million in 2022, reflecting the growing global use of security screening. The expansion of smart city initiatives in emerging nations is also expected to support the growth of the security screening market. Nuctech, a business in this sector, has deployed its security and inspection equipment in various Indian states, law enforcement organizations, and transportation systems like Delhi and Lucknow metro systems, in addition to 75 airports. Furthermore, significant investment in research and development programs aimed at developing preventive security policies and guidelines provided by regulatory bodies are major factors expected to drive the global security screening market. In February 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allocated over $1 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 99 airports nationwide, as aviation traffic is projected to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023.Access sample report or view details:Based on the product, the Security screening market is bifurcated into X-Ray Screening Systems, Biometric Screening Systems, Electromagnetic Detectors, and Others. The electromagnetic detector segment holds a substantial share in the forecasted period due to the increasing adoption of metal detectors across both public and private sectors is anticipated to fuel the growth of the electromagnetic metal detectors segment. The rise in criminal activities necessitates the use of highly efficient and effective metal detectors for inspecting individuals.By application, the Security screening market is categorized into Airports, Borders, Government Institutions, Hotels, Railway Stations, Tourist Attractions, and Others. The airport segment holds a dominant position in the market, the growth of this segment can be attributed to increased networking and cross-industry communication, particularly in air travel. Additionally, the ongoing risk of criminal activities like drug trafficking at airports remains a significant driving force behind the growth of this segment.Based on Geography, the Security screening market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period due to accelerated urbanization, industrialization, increased investment in smart and efficient technology, and rising per capita income. Among the Asia-Pacific countries, India is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. Security screening, with its threat detection capabilities, plays a vital role in airports, railway stations, government institutions, and hotels. India is witnessing a surge in air traffic passengers, leading to a significant expansion of airport facilities to meet the demand.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the security screening market that have been covered include Analogic Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., L3Harris Security & Detection Systems, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Nuctech Company Limited, Astrophysics Inc., 3DX-RAY, and Leidos among others.The market analytics report segments the security screening market on the following basis:.By ProductoX-Ray Screening Systems.Body Scanner.Baggage Scanner.OthersoBiometric SystemoElectromagnetic DetectoroOthers.By ApplicationoAirportoBordersoGovernment InstitutionoHotelsoRailway StationsoTourist AttractionoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Analogic Corporation.OSI Systems, Inc..L3Harris Security & Detection Systems.Smiths Detection Group Ltd..Nuctech Company Limited.Astrophysics Inc..3DX-RAY.LeidosExplore More Reports:.Global BFSI Security Market:.IoT Security Market:.Embedded Security Market:

