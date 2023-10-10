AKTI Appreciates Support Of Knife Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fundraiser

8th Annual“Free to Carry” Fundraiser Successful

- CJ BuckCODY, WY, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI ) thanks the members of the knife community who helped make the nonprofit's recent three-day online fundraiser a success. The eighth annual“Free to Carry” auction, featuring unique custom and collectible knives and a wide array of hunting items, was held Sept. 22-24.“An amazing number of brands and individuals stepped forward to donate products for a fundraiser that supports our core and vital legislative work,” said CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives and President of AKTI.“We can't thank them enough. Quite simply, without their generosity, this event would not happen.”Several leading brands in the knife industry generously contributed to celebrate AKTI's 25th anniversary year. They are American Outdoor Brands, CRKT, and W.R. Case as Anniversary Contributing Sponsors. Buck Knives, CRKT, Fox Cutlery, Gerber, Leatherman, Spyderco, and W.R. Case donated knives with AKTI's anniversary logo etched on them. The Evans Group and Lanksy Sharpeners directly supported Free to Carry as sponsors.The auction catalog included a stunning custom-made folding knife by Ken Steigerwalt from Pennsylvania, a one-of-a-kind W.R. Case & Sons prototype Trapper, and a collection of commemorative knives celebrating 25 years of AKTI's work as the leading advocate for the knife industry and knife users. Free to Carry is AKTI's most vital fundraiser. Proceeds from the 2023 event will help fund the organization's push for a bipartisan passage of the federal Interstate Transport Act, important legislation designed to protect everyone who travels across different states with knives.ABOUT AKTIThe American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in 1998 by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife industry, AKTI is the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community. For more information or to become a member, go to

