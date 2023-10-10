Israeli army discovers 1,500 bodies of Palestinian shooters in settlements around Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, An Israeli army executive declared that the military has discovered almost "1,500 bodies" of Palestinian shooters in the settlements nearby Gaza.



"In the past days, the Israeli army found no less than 1,500 bodies of Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli territories," the Israeli army official, requesting anonymity, told a Turkish news agency.



But he didn't go into any further information about the problem.



The Palestinian side, in particular the Hamas organization, has not yet responded to the Israeli army's assertion.



The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, published several videos over the previous three days of its members invading Israeli military installations near Gaza. The movies also shown Israeli soldiers being murdered and detained.



Early on Saturday, the Hamas terrorist organization in Palestine launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, launching a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air, and water. According to the report, the unexpected attack was in retaliation for the Al-Aqsa Mosque being stormed in East Jerusalem's occupied territory and the rise in Israeli brutality against Palestinians.



Israeli forces launched Operation Swords of Iron on Hamas in the Gaza Strip as retaliation.

