Fed’s chief regulator expresses backing for recent capital rules

(MENAFN) On Monday, the chief regulator for banking within the US Federal Reserve expressed his support for recently proposed capital rules and regulations for banks nationwide.



Michael Barr declared in an address at the American Bankers Association Annual Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, "Access to credit and other financial services is key to families navigating the many challenges they face and building a better future."



"But in order for the financial system to play this role, it must be able to weather unexpected stress and continue to serve its customers and communities. And this requires that banks have sufficient capital," he continued.



Barr emphasized the importance of balancing the individual expenses associated with capital against the broader societal advantages of increased capital, with the overarching goal of fostering a more robust and resilient financial system while also reducing the risk of financial crises.



"Better capitalized banks are better able to absorb losses and continue to lend to households and businesses through times of stress, which in turn, helps to ensure that we have a healthy and strong economy," he also said.



The proposed regulations encompass financial institutions with assets as low as USD100 billion.

